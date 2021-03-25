Busch Beer giving away farm weddings with up to 100 guests

Coronavirus or not, planning a wedding can be a huge undertaking, but Busch Beer wants to make things easier for a few couples with its new giveaway.

The beer brand -- owned by Anheuser-Busch -- announced on social media Wednesday that it will be giving away three outdoor farm weddings.

"We heard wedding venues are all booked up," Busch Beer wrote in a tweet. "So we turned underutilized farmland into venues for 3 lucky couples to tie the knot."

WHISKEY BRAND PUTS OUT CASTING CALL FOR HAND MODEL, WILL OFFER $100G FOR PERFECT ‘SPOKESFIST’

According to the contest rules, winning couples will be able to invite a maximum of 100 guests to their wedding and reception, which will be held at one of three Anheuser-Busch farms in Idaho and North Dakota this July.

MILLER LITE NOW SELLING BAR-SCENTED CANDLES

The company will also pay for a wedding planner, a ceremony photographer, flowers, food for the reception, non-alcoholic beverages, a wedding cake, a DJ or band, a hairstylist and a makeup artist.

Winning couples will even receive $1,500 they can use for wedding-related expenses like travel or hotel accommodations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The contest is open to residents of all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., who are 21 or older, the rules say.

To enter, couples have to tell the brand "how Busch brings you two together" using the hashtags #BuschFarmWedding and #Contest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

They also have to follow Busch Beer's profile on whichever platform they make their entry, according to the contest rules.

Submissions close on April 7.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Busch Beer’s contest comes almost a year after the brand launched a contest to give away a year of free beer to couples who had to postpone or cancel their 2020 weddings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported at the time.