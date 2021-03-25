Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Beer
Published

Busch Beer giving away farm weddings with up to 100 guests

Three couples will be chosen to receive farm weddings, which are scheduled to happen in July

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Coronavirus or not, planning a wedding can be a huge undertaking, but Busch Beer wants to make things easier for a few couples with its new giveaway

The beer brand -- owned by Anheuser-Busch -- announced on social media Wednesday that it will be giving away three outdoor farm weddings. 

"We heard wedding venues are all booked up," Busch Beer wrote in a tweet. "So we turned underutilized farmland into venues for 3 lucky couples to tie the knot."

WHISKEY BRAND PUTS OUT CASTING CALL FOR HAND MODEL, WILL OFFER $100G FOR PERFECT ‘SPOKESFIST’

According to the contest rules, winning couples will be able to invite a maximum of 100 guests to their wedding and reception, which will be held at one of three Anheuser-Busch farms in Idaho and North Dakota this July. 

MILLER LITE NOW SELLING BAR-SCENTED CANDLES

The company will also pay for a wedding planner, a ceremony photographer, flowers, food for the reception, non-alcoholic beverages, a wedding cake, a DJ or band, a hairstylist and a makeup artist. 

Winning couples will even receive $1,500 they can use for wedding-related expenses like travel or hotel accommodations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The contest is open to residents of all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., who are 21 or older, the rules say. 

Busch Beer is giving away three farm weddings this July to couples who tell the brand how its beer brings them together. (iStock)

Busch Beer is giving away three farm weddings this July to couples who tell the brand how its beer brings them together. (iStock)

To enter, couples have to tell the brand "how Busch brings you two together" using the hashtags #BuschFarmWedding and #Contest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

They also have to follow Busch Beer's profile on whichever platform they make their entry, according to the contest rules.

Submissions close on April 7.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Busch Beer’s contest comes almost a year after the brand launched a contest to give away a year of free beer to couples who had to postpone or cancel their 2020 weddings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported at the time.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.