Whiskey brand puts out casting call for hand model, will offer $100G for perfect 'spokesfist'

A whiskey company is planning to pay big bucks to one handy spokesperson.

Fistful of Bourbon has launched a casting call to find its "spokesfist," and the gig is going to pay $100,000, according to the brand.

The open casting call is being called "The Search for the $100,000 Fist," and the person who is ultimately selected for this role will have to appear in future print, video and social media campaigns. Additional role obligations are to be detailed in the winner’s contract.

Aside from the generous payout, Fistful of Bourbon will award its spokesfist with a custom-designed bottle in addition to hand spa treatments and workouts.

The brand, owned by William Grant & Sons, will also connect the spokesfist winner with "a top Hollywood hand model to keep the prized fist looking good, fit and ready for the spotlight," according to its news release.

To enter the casting call, spokesfist hopefuls can fill out their applications on Fistful of Borboun’s website, which asks for the applicant’s contact info, a link to the social media account of their choice, and a short statement on why they would be fit for the unique job opportunity. Of course, applicants shouldn’t forget to upload photos and videos of their fists for consideration.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and authorized to work in the U.S. to enter.

"Here at Fistful of Bourbon, we’re looking for a new leading star, someone that can truly wow us with their panache," Fistful of Bourbon’s U.S. National Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger said, in a statement Tuesday. "Fistful is a blend of five straight American bourbons – literally a fistful – that together delivers the best bourbon has to offer and so, it’s only natural we want to find the best fist around these parts to be our Spokesfist."

The submission deadline set for the casting call is Tuesday, April 13. Applications will be subject to the William Grant & Sons Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Fistful of Bourbon is a whiskey company that made its mainstream debut in Texas back in 2018 and only started nationwide distribution in September 2020. The cowboy-inspired brand advertizes its whiskey as containing notes or nutmeg, toffee, cinnamon and licorice flavors.