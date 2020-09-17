Bride gets backlash after sharing her grandpa’s $4G wedding dress budget isn’t enough, wants to ask for more

Four grand isn’t enough money to satisfy a bride who wants to wear two different dresses on her wedding day.

The bride in question sought advice on whether or not she should ask her grandfather to up his contribution to her wedding attire fund on Facebook, which was screenshotted and posted to the “Wedding Shaming” forum on Reddit.

“So my grandpa is paying for the entire wedding basically. He’s taking the biggest ‘hits’ you could say, but he’s in a position where he feels comfortable spending the amount of money he is and I am not going to be the one to tell him not to,” she wrote to kick off her post.

The unidentified bride continued to share that she initially set a budget of $4,000 for her two wedding dresses, but she “fell in love” with a ceremony dress that had cost $3,650 after tax – leaving her with only $350 left if she actually stayed within her budget.

However, she found a reception dress that costs $2,210, which would bring up her grandfather’s total to $5,860 if he goes through with the purchase.

The bride wrote she would feel “slimy” asking her grandfather to buy the dress because she is sure he would go over budget for her.

Aside from the high price tag, Reddit users highly questioned the bride’s sense of style as they were less than impressed by the mermaid-style dress she wants for her reception.

“That's the dress? She looks like she's pooping cool whip,” the top commenter wrote, earning more than 250 upvotes as of Thursday evening.

“I was expecting intricate lace work for that price,” another user commented.

One user by the name of Last Butterscotch wrote that they found humor in the bride’s need to seek advice from strangers on the internet instead of choosing to pay for the dress herself.

“Parents and grandparents can spend their money however they want and if grandpa wants to buy her 18 dresses than [sic] whatever,” Last Butterscotch added. “But if she feels weird about it then simply don’t ask grandpa and use your own money???”

Additional screenshots provided by the original poster, Ps Burrito, show that the bride’s Facebook post devolved into name-calling after she didn’t get the “helpful” responses she was looking for.

“Ya’ll seem extremely jealous,” the bride wrote in her final edit.

After an hour of not getting the answers she wanted, the bride deleted her Facebook post, Ps Burrito told one Reddit commenter.

“There were a few hundred comments on it at that point,” the original poster added. “Half were advising her about paying the difference, sticking with one dress, or finding a cheaper dress. The other half tried giving perspective saying that her dress budget was already really generous, and just general two-cents of ‘my entire wedding cost that much!’”