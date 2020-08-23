Bridezilla demands male bridesmaid wear dress and make-up

A friendship may be ruined over the demands a bride is making of one of her bridesmaids.

While many brides usually have only women as their bridesmaids, some ask one (or more) of their male friends to be part of the group. A man who found himself in a bridal party took to Reddit to ask if he was being unreasonable to deny some of the bride-to-be’s demands.

In a post that appeared on the site’s forums, a poster using the name Ghfbbjgff wrote that his best friend was already married to her fiance, but the couple was still planning on having a ceremony in a few months (likely due to the ongoing pandemic). According to him, she asked him to be a bridesmaid and he agreed.

That is until he heard her stipulations.

“She wants me to wear makeup that matches what her and the other bridesmaids are wearing and she wanted me to wear a dress,” he wrote.

BRIDESMAID GOES 'BALLISTIC' OVER CANCELED WEDDING; DEMANDS REFUND

“When she first told me all of these things I thought she was joking and laughed,” he continued. “When she assured me she was being serious, I told her I didn’t think I was OK with all of those things. She was mad. She said she didn’t understand how her best friend could refuse to be her bridesmaid. I told her that I couldn’t help what I am and are not comfortable with doing.”

According to the post, when he said he would not wear a dress and make-up at the wedding, his friend uninvited him entirely.

The poster also explains that he is a bisexual and that he previously went through a phase where he did drag. He also writes that he did not enjoy dressing that way, however, and “I grew out of that phase and realized it’s possible to want to have sex with another man, but not be incredibly flamboyant and still watch sports.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He says his friend (the bride-to-be) has not spoken to him since the argument.

“You can have a man in your bridal party as a ‘brides man’ who wears a suit with colors that accent the bridesmaid dress colors,” replied one user. “She is being inflexible and ridiculous. Stand your ground.”

Another user added, “There are so many ways to include a masculine style into the bridal party while still looking crisp and matchy-matchy if that's what she wants. His tux can be completely different from the groomsmen as well so there's no confusion.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Your best friend is insisting you dress in something that would clearly make you uncomfortable,” added another user. “That is entirely unfair to you.”

One user summed up their feelings with, “Just because it’s her wedding does not make it OK for her to force people into pleasing her. Stand your ground.”