Breast cancer survivor's inclusive lingerie brand caters to diagnosed women

A breast cancer survivor from Philadelphia has made waves in the lingerie industry with an inclusive intimate apparel brand that offers breast support for women who have undergone cancer treatment.

Dana Donofree started her specialty lingerie brand AnaOno in 2014 – four years after she received her breast cancer diagnosis, according to the Associated Press.

"After my bilateral mastectomy, I found it incredibly difficult to not only find intimates that fit my new body but were beautiful too," Donofree told Fox News Digital. "I knew I could do better, I wanted to love my new body, no matter what my chest looked like. That feeling was the driving force behind creating AnaOno – unique bras for our unique bodies."

Donofree’s designs accommodate breasts that have undergone surgery or non-invasive treatments without sacrificing style.

Customers can choose bras for "two boobs, no boobs and new boobs," according to Donofree.

Each bra is made with soft four-way stretch fabric and hidden seams, so the undergarment can conform to each woman's unique shape.

Some bras feature intricate lace while others are sporty and functional with trademarked fabric.

There are three categories that women can shop on AnaOno based on their personal needs:

- Shop by treatment: Surgery prep, radiation, post-surgery, explant and cosmetic.

- Shop by body type: Implants, mastectomy, lumpectomy, flat, unilateral, flap reconstruction and au natural.

- Shop by bra type: Wireless, pocketed, sport, front closure, racerback, full coverage bralette, t-shirt and plus-size.

Donofree shared testimonials from two AnaOno customers with Fox News Digital, both of which described being brought to tears by the brand’s options.

"You know exactly what I need. It was so refreshing (and emotional!) to visit a site that SPEAKS my language," the first testimonial states. You GET what I’ve been through. I cried looking through the options that are created for those of us that have fought a battle and still want to feel feminine, beautiful, and comfortable."

The second testimonial said, "I just wanted to say THANK YOU! I had DIEP Flap surgery in 2019 and have been in search of a bra ever since. Nothing, NOTHING, has been comfortable and nothing fits right. Until now. I put the bra on and almost cried. Thank you so much for this. #lifechanging."

AnaOno bras can sometimes be covered by insurance, though it ultimately depends on the service provider and state the customer lives in.

States where AnaOno could be covered by private insurance Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin

Medicare offers "coverage nationwide" while private insurance companies in 22 states offer coverage, according to AnaOno.

The company can also accept payments from health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).

Customers can order AnaOno bras online from AnaOno.com or from Nordstrom, Soma Intimates and ThirdLove. The bras will soon become available on Target’s website, according to the Associated Press.

Prior to launching AnaOna, Donofree worked in product development, merchandising and design.

She earned her bachelor of arts in fashion design from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2003. The bilateral mastectomy and implant reconstruction Donofree underwent at the age of 28 played a large role in her desire to build an inclusive lingerie brand for breast cancer survivors.

Around 255,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Cancer Society estimates that one in eight women in the U.S. develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Medical experts at the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommend women between the ages of 50 and 74 get breast cancer screenings done every two years.

The task force suggests women under the age of 50 should consult their doctor or another health care professional on when they should get breast cancer screenings and how often they should occur.