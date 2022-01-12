Woman's 57-pound weight loss allows her to spot breast cancer

A woman who lost over 50 pounds is saying that her weight loss journey has saved her life after she was able to find a cancerous tumor in her breast.

Andrea Richardson, 49, from Coppull, U.K., decided it was time to start losing weight in 2019, according to SWNS.

"I have always been overweight since having my first daughter, Elizabeth, in 1997," Richardson told the news agency. "When I had my second daughter, Isabelle, who is now 18, my weight fluctuated up and down - life makes you fluctuate."

Richardson added: "In July 2019 I decided it was time for a change. The bigger clothes were getting tighter, and it was time to do something about it."

Richardson joined U.K.-based weight loss program Slimming World and lost about 57 pounds in just six months, according to SWNS.

In August 2020, Richardson heard about a friend’s cancer scare. She decided to check herself and found a lump in her left breast. After getting tested, doctors informed her that it was stage 1 breast cancer.

"The tumor was really close to my chest wall, so close in fact that it didn’t even get picked up on the mammogram," Richardson said. "If I hadn’t lost all that weight, I would never have found the tumor as early as I did, and my story could have been very different to the one I am sharing today."

"Caught early, breast cancer treatment has a much higher success rate, so Slimming World has well and truly saved my life," Richardson added.

According to SWNS, Richardson underwent two operations to remove the tumor and had intensive radiotherapy treatment for five months.

Richardson now runs her local Slimming World group and hopes to inspire other members to take their health seriously.

"I feel very lucky as it could have been a very different story," Richardson said.

Richardson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

