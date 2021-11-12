Brown sugar spiral ham for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

Impress your family this Thanksgiving with this brown sugar-glazed ham from food blog Quiche My Grits.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, blog creator Debi Morgan shared her easy-to-make "Brown Sugar Spiral Ham" recipe with Fox News.

In her blog post, Morgan said the ingredients for the glaze -- which include brown sugar, maple syrup, mustard, apple cider and warm spices -- will make your house "smell like a Christmas village."

"This recipe is loaded with amazing flavor that enhances the taste of your holiday ham," Morgan writes.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Brown Sugar Spiral Ham" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

6 pound spiral ham (feeds 8 to 12 people)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup coarse ground mustard

1 cup apple cider (or water)

2 Tablespoons juice from an orange

1 Tablespoon orange zest from rind

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 Tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 Tablespoons of water

Instructions

Spiral Ham

1. Remove ham from packaging and place on a serving dish or platter.

2. Let ham rest for 30 minutes, then brush with warm glaze (below).

3. If you prefer to warm it up, wrap ham in aluminum foil and place in a 200 degree oven.

4. Warm ham for 10 minutes per pound. Brush with glaze after removing from oven.

Brown Sugar Glaze

1. Add brown sugar and maple syrup to a skillet or pot on the stove.

2. Stir in ground mustard, apple cider, orange juice, orange zest, cinnamon, cloves and minced garlic.

3. Cook for 3 minutes over medium heat until brown sugar melts.

4. Mix cornstarch with water and add to mixture. Cook 1 more minute until glaze thickens.

5. Brush warm glaze over the top and insides of ham.

6. Serve the rest of the glaze on the side in a small bowl.

