Black Friday in December: These 12 Amazon Black Friday sales are back for the holiday season

Did you miss out on Black Friday deals this year? Well, good news, certain sales are back on now through December 16. Many brands you can find on Amazon are running their Black Friday sales again, so you have time to stock up on Christmas gifts or gifts for yourself.

You’ll find DNA kits, beauty products, shoes, security cameras, headphones and more on sale during the Amazon event. Plus, most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Original price: $119.99

An AncestryDNA kit is a great gift for any member of your family who wants to know a little bit more about where they come from. For just $40, a member of your family can unlock their family history and find out where their ancestors originated.

Original price: $69

The L’ange two-in-one blow dryer brush tackles two jobs at once. The 360 degree airflow helps smooth, shape and volumize while also drying your hair quickly. There are also multiple settings for different types of hair.

Original price: $99.99

Gift the Apple lover in your family an Anker iPhone charging station. It easily folds up, perfect for traveling, and has space to charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch all at once.

10 TRENDING ELECTRONICS THAT ARE SURE TO BE HOT ITEMS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Original price: $59.99

Does the man in your life need a nice pair of comfy shoes for Christmas? Hey Dude men’s loafers are the perfect slipper and shoe hybrid. The rounded toe design supports healthy feet, allowing your toes to move freely. You can easily slip these shoes on and off, and they’re lightweight for added comfort.

Original price: $42

For a long-lasting foundation, choose the bareMinerals Barepro powder foundation. It provides 16 hours of full coverage thanks to its sweat and humidity-resistant features. Barepro also visibly evens your skin tone and texture with continued use.

Original price: $26

A lengthening mascara, Buxum lash mascara offers three times the volume of other mascara options. It’s infused with glossy pigments, vitamins and antioxidants that help nourish your lashes.

10 AMAZON BEAUTY AND WELLNESS PRODUCTS TO HELP BRING OUT YOUR BEST

Original price: $249.99

Camping enthusiasts, or anyone who lives where there are frequent power outages, would appreciate an Anker portable power station as a gift. This power station provides eight charging ports for all your devices. It’s also easily moveable. You can simply carry it or attach the strap (sold separately).

When you need to recharge the station, you can use solar panels, a wall outlet, your car or any other USB-C port.

Original price: $99.99

A eufy video doorbell camera offers a comprehensive view of your entire front door area so you can easily see who is coming and going. The doorbell is compatible with multiple different bases, including the HomeBase 3, Alex and Google Assistant.

Original price: $24.99

JLab Go Air Pop earbuds are extremely affordable earbuds that actually produce a strong sound. They have a carrying case that’s smaller than a credit card, so you can easily carry it in your pocket or bag. You’ll get nine hours of playing time on a full charge.

Original price: $39.99

When you want an affordable gaming headset, go with the JLab Nightfall gaming headset. It easily connects to a range of devices including laptops, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch. The mic captures your voice while eliminating background noise, making these headphones great for team play.

Original price: $79.99

A Soundcore Motion Bluetooth speaker is extremely portable, with a strap that clips to your bag or pocket. The speaker has an impressive 13-hour playback time and is designed to withstand the elements.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $22

Get a soothing lotion made from goat milk when you choose Beekman 1802 lotion. It has botanical extracts that moisturize and revitalize your skin. Goat milk is especially good for your skin because it contains lactic acid, which is a natural exfoliant that has the same pH as human skin.