10 trending electronics that are sure to be hot items this holiday season

For Christmas, what better gift than the latest tech gear? These standout gifts will wow your loved ones. Electronic gifts make some of the more coveted presents, and the breadth of devices means there is something for everyone.

Here's a list of 10 items designed to wow and impress – from standout headphones to techy swim goggles. Start shopping now to ensure these gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas.

Here are 10 trending electronics you need to check out:

Original price: $249

The Form Smart Swim 2 Goggles, on sale at Amazon, are a perfect gift for the swimmers on your list. These advanced swim goggles feature an augmented reality display, onboard motion sensors, and an integrated optical heart rate monitor. They provide real-time metrics and coaching as you swim, making them a valuable tool for any swimmer. Buy the goggles at Backcountry for $249.

Original price: $1,195

Celluma LED light therapy can treat various skin conditions, pain and hair loss. The treatment uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate deep into the skin and repair the skin and muscle tissues on a cellular level. The home LED light therapy is on sale at Nordstrom for $759.

Original price: $549

These Airpods Max deliver great sound quality and excellent noise cancelation. Reviewers say the headphones are a worthy investment that you’ll absolutely love. Buy these Airpods Max for just under $500 at Best Buy.

Original price: $449

This wearable health tracker uses infrared LEDs to capture biometric data transmitted to a smartphone app via Bluetooth. The app collects and analyzes data about your sleep, activity and other health metrics. You can also buy the Oura ring for $349 from Oura.

Original price: $12.99

Use this mini bag sealer to cut and reseal plastic bags and food pouches. The cordless device charges quickly. It's small enough to take when you're on the go – think camping and beach trips. This gadget is the perfect white elephant gift that will be loved for its usefulness. Buy a three-pack of these sealers for $12.18 at Walmart.

Original price: $199

Therabody SmartGoggles use heat, vibration and massage to help with relaxation. They are designed to relieve eye strain, soothe headaches, improve sleep quality, reduce stress and increase deep sleep. These goggles are also available for $149 at Amazon.

Original price: $89.99

Gift a LifePro Hand Massager to anyone on your list who has arthritis. This cordless shiatsu pressure massager uses gentle pressure, heat and vibration to provide arthritis and carpal tunnel relief. It also has individual finger massage rollers to improve circulation and relieve hand and finger pain.

Original price: $99

Instant print cameras are very on trend, and this miniature version makes it extremely portable so you can capture images everywhere. Use the app to choose fun filters or to try remote shooting or interval shooting. There is even a "My Animation" feature that is perfect for viewing in-app or for printing with a scannable QR code to reveal your creation. You can also buy the camera at B&H Photo Video for $99.

This delightful picture frame is a digital display for photographs and videos. It's easy to set up through the Aura app and has unlimited storage through its cloud features. It's the perfect gift for parents or grandparents. The frame is available directly from Aura Frames for $139.

This magnetic power bank can charge in various scenarios, provide wireless and wired charging functions for mobile phones, and show wireless charging for the Apple Watch. The power bank has a strong magnetic attraction, two built-in cables and a ring stand for easy carrying. This charger catch-all, on sale for $75 at Courant, is the perfect bedside accessory that looks elegant while charging your phone.