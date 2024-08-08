As black bear encounters increase in America, avoid serious danger by being 'bear aware'

Social media videos of black bears rummaging through trashcans, raiding bird feeders or scampering around backyards searching for food are increasingly common.

Although these videos are amusing to watch on your phone or device, encountering a black bear face-to-face isn’t fun and games. It can be downright dangerous.

Black bears are alive and well across the United States. Research compiled by International Association for Bear Research and Management has found that interactions with humans are increasing in 18 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

TEEN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES BEAR ATTACK AFTER BROTHER RESCUES HIM: ‘A BLESSING’

Even beyond that, data compiled by the International Association for Bear Research and Management revealed more than 46,000 incidents reported to state agencies in 2022 throughout the U.S.

"Many wildlife species encounters are on the rise, especially larger mammals because of human encroachment on their homes," said Tommy Campbell, a wildlife biologist based in Estes Park, Colorado.

Black bears are one of the most heavily distributed large mammals in all of North America, he said — and bears are becoming habituated to human encounters.

DISABLED VETERAN WHO SURVIVED ATTACK BY GRIZZLY BEAR RECALLS WHEN INSTINCTS KICKED IN

"They're not as scared of humans as they used to be because they're encountering humans more often," Campbell told Fox News Digital.

Here's what else you should know.

Reasons for the surge in black bear encounters

While most bears will run from a human, some that live near people can become habituated and appear indifferent, said Lt. Aaron C. Morrow. He's the state game warden and information and education supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

"Bears that become accustomed to people can be attracted to backyards if food is present," he noted.

Bird feeders, garbage cans and backyard grills all can draw bears, he said.

SURPRISE GRIZZLY ATTACK PROMPTS CLOSURE OF A MOUNTAIN IN GRAND TETON

"Bears that learn to forage on human-provided foods often become nuisances, causing property damage and increasing the risk of a human-bear encounter," he said.

To reduce the lure to your property, Lt. Morrow advised people to eliminate attractants, an action that will typically help prevent this problem.

"An unsecured food source, garbage cans, bird feeders and backyard grills — these are the No. 1 factor for bear sightings in residential areas," he cautioned.

Actions to take if encountering a black bear

If you do happen to cross paths with a black bear, the first thing to do is keep your distance and remain calm.

Also — stay out of the bear’s way.

"Don’t run," said Lt. Morrow. "Running may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave. Give the bear a clear escape route."

He said that from a safe distance away from the bear, you should also make loud noises, shout or bang pots and pans together to try and scare away the bear.

Once the bear leaves, take preventative measures.

"Secure all food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, garbage containers and also ask your neighbors to secure and remove any attractants," he further said.

Not all encounters occur on residential property. If you're a hiking enthusiast or hunter, you can also cross paths with a black bear.

MONTANA GRANDPA WHOSE JAW WAS RIPPED OFF BY GRIZZLY BEAR ATTACKS RECOVERY: 'HE'S GOING TO BE LIKE RAMBO'

Mary Beth Skylis, an avid backpacker and wildlife enthusiast from Colorado, encountered three black bears in Virginia along the Appalachian Train while hiking through Shenandoah National Park.

"Respecting them and moving along is the best way to keep safe."

"I walked around a bend in the trail and saw a mama bear and two cubs that were halfway up a tree," said Skylis. "Mama was not pleased to see me, but she only monitored me to make sure I didn't get too close."

She added, "I gave her a wide berth, made sure not to get between her and her cubs, and calmly got out of her way. Animals like bears are usually just protective, not aggressive. So, I've found that respecting them and moving along is the best way to keep safe."

She also noted, "Don't stop for a selfie."

And, similar to Lt. Morrow's cautions for the home front, don't bait bears with food if you are in bear country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instead, said Skylis, be mindful of the way you manage food.

"Trash should always be placed in bear-resistant containers, which are often available in areas where bear activity is popular," she continued.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

"The less incentive they have to come for our food, the better."

Don't believe one bear myth in particular

Black bears prefer to avoid contact with humans.

But if you are attacked by a predatory black bear, you should not play dead, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

"If a black bear attacks in an offensive manner and physical contact is made, fight back aggressively, focusing on the face, eyes and nose," said the same source.

Another strategy to stay safe is to escape to a secure place such as a car or building, the U.S. National Park Service recommends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If escape is not possible, try to ﬁght back using any object available," the park service emphasized.

"Concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear's face and muzzle."