A 15-year-old boy in Arizona was saved by his brother after a black bear attacked him in a bunkhouse last week.

Carol Hawkins, the mother of attack victim Brigham Hawkins, spoke with FOX 10 Phoenix about the traumatic incident. According to the Arizona Fish & Game Department, the attack took place on Thursday.

The incident happened while the teenager was watching television in the family's bunkhouse in Alpine, Arizona. The rest of the family was in a cabin twenty feet away, according to FOX 10.

"The bear came into the cabin and from behind the couch, from what we were piecing together, swatted at him and scratched his face," Carol explained.

Brigham's 18-year-old brother, Parker, heard the commotion and rushed to the bunkhouse. The mother told FOX 10 that, since Brigham has a rare genetic disorder, his siblings are used to looking out for him.

"He started screaming but [Parker] could barely hear him, so he went to go check on him and he thought it was a dog. He thought it was a really large dog," Carol explained.

When Parker arrived, the three-year-old bear suddenly diverted its attention to the older brother.

"When he got there, the bear turned around and saw him and started chasing him," Carol added.

Brigham's dad helped him escape while Parker distracted the bear. The teen is still being medically treated after suffering cuts on his arms and face, and the bear was later caught and euthanized by officials.

"No matter what you do, bad things can happen," the grateful mother said. "I just feel blessed that things worked out the way they did. I really don't feel like it's luck, it's a blessing."

Although black bears are significantly less likely to attack humans than brown bears and polar bears are, officials warn that such attacks are still possible.

In June 2023, a Tucscon, Arizona, resident was mauled to death by a black bear while drinking coffee on his property.

"Black bears are predatory animals and should always be considered unpredictable and dangerous," the Arizona Fish & Game Department said on Facebook Friday. "If you are headed outdoors this weekend, please be aware of your surroundings and secure your food."