Best buys: 5 affordable wine picks from experts as fall gets underway

There’s a sudden chill in the air as autumn has arrived.

And as the weather changes, you may be thinking about shifting your wine selections from summer to fall picks when you host friends and family in the autumn season.

To lend a hand in those pursuits, wine experts from across the country shared with Fox News Digital their recommendations for wines under $50 a bottle for the new season.

Here’s to grape expectations!

One

2021 Educated Guess Napa County Cabernet Sauvignon, $30

This wine from Napa, California, is consistently picked by wine publications as a best buy and best in class by major wine publications.

That's according to Amber Carner, tasting room supervisor of River Runs Deep Winery in downtown Napa.

"Since our inception in 2005, we have been producing Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon as an answer to Napa Cabs that are two, three or four times its price," Carner revealed to Fox News Digital.

She added, "I would pair this beautiful wine with a grilled ribeye steak with green chimichurri, roasted garlic mashed Yukon potatoes and grilled veggies with herbed butter."

Two

2022 Sauvage Spectrum Teroldego from Grand Valley, Colorado, $32

Zachary Lewison, beverage manager and sommelier at Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, Colorado, said this wine is "an excellent and affordable wine, and great for embracing the fall season."

Lewison added, "As the weather cools off, we start cooking heartier dishes with potatoes, squashes and heavier proteins."

So "this wine pairs great with those flavors, as it has notes of blackberry and dark cherry, and has a slightly spiced backbone."

Three

2020 Blaufränkisch, Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown, New Jersey, $42

As the fall weather settles in, Mike Beneduce, vineyard manager and winemaker of Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown, New Jersey, recommended his vineyard’s signature red wine, Blaufränkisch.

"It's a savory, medium-bodied red with aromas of wild blueberry, bonfire smoke and dark chocolate that pairs really well with hearty stews and soups, as well as with slow roasted meat and game," Beneduce told Fox News Digital.

For people who are stuck in a rut of drinking the same wines over and over, this wine can offer a really different sensory experience, he said.

"It's made from sustainably grown grapes entirely from our own farm here in Pittstown," he said.

"It's offered in limited quantities to customers visiting our tasting room, online shop and members of our Moonlighter's Wine Club," he also noted.

Four

2020 Teroldego, South Shore Wine Company in the Lake Erie AVA, Pennsylvania, $27

Blaine Ballard, brand ambassador of Robert Mazza, Inc.'s Mazza Wineries, said this red variety is a great wine for a hearty fall dinner.

"This wine is full of bright fruit balanced by a vibrant acidity," Ballard said.

"A bit of earthiness and black pepper rounds out the palate," she added.

"A careful oak aging approach rounds out the wine, resulting in a wonderful depth of character sure to complement a wide variety of fall dishes. Hearty Osso Bucco or rustic poultry dishes would pair well with this wine," Ballard also noted.

Five

2017 Krupp Brothers Just Dessert wine, Napa, California, $45

This "Just Dessert" wine is made from Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier grapes, making it the perfect dessert wine to share at the end of a fall meal, said Tyler Hinsley, tasting room manager with Krupp Brothers, in downtown Napa, California.

"This is a wine that I'll choose to have at the dinner table for making more holiday memories this year."

"Pour yourself a small, chilled glass of this wine alongside a warm pecan pie, a créme brûlée, peach cobbler, lemon cheesecake or Grandma's snickerdoodle cookies," Hinsley told Fox News Digital.

"It is worth each sip, especially when you see the smiles of your friends and family when you share this wine and pair it with a delicious dessert."

