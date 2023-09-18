Delicious and easy bacon-wrapped appetizers

Bacon as a breakfast item has been around for over a century, though the sweet and smokey meat doesn't just come in physical form anymore.

Bacon is no longer just a side to your breakfast — it's a whole mood.

Bacon, and even bacon flavoring, has expanded tremendously. Now, you can find lollipops, gumballs, soda, ice cream and cologne in bacon flavor. Astonishingly, you can even purchase bacon-flavored toothpaste.

Because of its unique flavors, bacon can be paired with many food types from grains to greens and everything in between, including sugary sweets like chocolate. If bacon is an ingredient in your dish, it's very likely you can get creative with your pairings.

Additionally, bacon can be cooked in the oven and microwave, on the stove, in an air fryer, deep-fried and more.

If you're bacon-obsessed, these three recipes are for you.

Bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

1. Bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts

Ingredients for bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts:

Bacon

Brussels sprouts

Olive oil

Maple syrup or honey

Salt

Pepper

Optional: Red pepper flakes

Directions for bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Begin by washing the Brussels sprouts under cool water in a strainer in the sink. Peel the outer layer of the Brussels leaves off, as these are often wilted or dirty from the grocery store or market. Cut the stems from the bottom.

Place the Brussels onto a cookie sheet over parchment paper. Toss the Brussels in about two tablespoons of olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Cut long bacon strips in half and wrap bacon around the Brussels. Secure the bacon onto the Brussels with a toothpick. If you want a thick layer of bacon, use a whole strip of meat versus half of one.

Drizzle honey or premium maple syrup on the Brussels.

Bake in the oven for 30–45 minutes, tossing halfway through to ensure all bacon sees enough heat. For very crispy bacon, cook on the longer, 45-minute side.

For a little spice, add red pepper flakes to the honey before drizzling onto the Brussels.

Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers

Ingredients for bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers:

Jalapeños

Bacon

8 ounces of plain cream cheese

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Directions for bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Begin by cutting the stems from the jalapeño peppers. Unless you prefer a very spicy pepper, rinse out the jalapeños, as the seeds stuck inside will increase how hot the flavor is.

In a bowl off to the side, combine softened plain cream cheese and garlic powder. To soften the cream cheese, simply remove it from the refrigerator and sit it on the countertop for 30–60 minutes ahead of using it. Do not microwave the cream cheese to soften it more quickly.

For filling the peppers, either slice them in half down the middle or keep them whole and cut a hole at the top. If you so choose to slice them in half, use a butter knife to fill the inside with the cream cheese mixture. If you maintain shape by keeping them whole, use a piping or plastic bag full of cream cheese to gently fill the jalapeños. Beware, peppers may look stable, but they can easily break, so maintain tenderness when adding the cream cheese.

Once full, wrap the jalapeños in bacon. Use a whole strip of bacon for each jalapeño to avoid cream cheese melting out onto the pan and burning while cooking. Secure the bacon with a toothpick. Lightly salt and pepper the bacon-wrapped jalapeños for taste.

Bake in the oven for 40–45 minutes on a cookie sheet covered in parchment paper.

A longer cook time will ensure the bacon is cooked and crispy and that the jalapeños are softer under the strips of meat.

Serve hot with plain or spicy ranch dressing.

Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

Ingredients for bacon-wrapped water chestnuts:

Bacon

Water chestnuts

Optional: Hot honey

Directions for bacon-wrapped water chestnuts:

You can find canned water chestnuts at nearly any grocery store. You can also purchase fresh water chestnuts online, however, beware the preparation for using fresh ingredients is much more intricate than canned.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Begin by draining and rinsing the water chestnuts from the can. Cut the bacon into pieces large enough to wrap around each chestnut. For an extra layer of meat, keep the bacon whole and wrap around each chestnut twice. Secure the bacon onto the chestnuts with a toothpick.

Lie the bacon-wrapped water chestnuts on parchment paper over a cookie sheet. Bake for 30–40 minutes, depending on how crispy you prefer your bacon.

Though water chestnuts are considered a cold food, bacon is considered a hot food. Because you will likely prefer the bacon to be warm versus the chestnuts to be hot, serve immediately.

For extra spice, drizzle hot honey over the appetizer.

Additionally, you can coat the bacon in garlic powder and cayenne pepper before placing it into the oven and cooking.