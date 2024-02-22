7 of the most beautiful libraries to explore in the US

Libraries are full of knowledge and stories for all ages.

Beyond that, some libraries possess unique architecture and design that make them beautiful buildings that millions have explored.

These large libraries are more than just a place to find a book.

They're also home to many special events.

Take a look at beautiful libraries from around the country you can explore.

The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., is the largest library in the world and the oldest federal cultural institution.

The library, established in 1800, stores millions of books, recordings, photographs, maps and manuscripts.

"The Library is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office," according to its website.

A trip to Baltimore must include a stop at the beautiful George Peabody Library.

Formerly known as the Library of the Peabody Institute of the City of Baltimore, it is home to more than 300,000 volumes.

The library is located at Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Institute.

Officially opened in 1878, the library was dedicated to the people of Baltimore by Massachusetts-born philanthropist George Peabody and designed by architect Edmund G. Lind.

The tiers of cast-iron columns make the library a breathtaking backdrop for weddings.

Downtown Los Angeles is where you can find the Los Angeles Central Library.

The library is also known as Richard J. Riordan Central Library, named after the late Los Angeles mayor.

This beautiful building, designed by Bertram Goodhue, officially opened in 1926 and has a mission to "inform, enrich, and empower every individual in its community by creating and promoting free and easy access to a vast array of ideas and information and by supporting lifelong learning in a welcoming environment," according to its website.

The architecture of the library shows Egyptian and Roman influence while also maintaining a modern appearance.

This Washington library has a unique exterior with a geometric feel.

The large building has 11 floors.

Visitors can take advantage of the many common spaces for studying and socializing.

There is also an auditorium for events as well as separate sections for all ages to find books.

The Boston Central Library resembles a historical museum.

The building can be found on Boylston Street in the city.

The library is filled with conference rooms, a café and a tearoom.

There are sections for children, teens and adults to search for titles.

With the hustle and bustle of the big city, the New York Public Library offers a quiet place among the noise.

The library is located near Bryant Park and is full of more than 54 million items, including books, e-books and DVDs, according to its website.

The library offers events from writing workshops to fashion shows featuring luxury designers.

Geisel Library is located in San Diego as part of UC San Diego.

It first opened in 1970 as the Central Library. It was renamed on Dec. 1, 1995, after Audrey Geisel and her husband, Theodor Geisel — better known as Dr. Seuss — for the contributions they made to the library.

Since it's on a college campus, there are floors designated for staff to work and many student study spaces.

