Ohio library book is returned nearly a century after it was due: 'Even has a very neat little bookmark in it'

A library in Ohio recently received quite the late return: a book of poetry that was originally due back in 1931.

The Licking County Library, which has six physical locations in Licking County, Ohio, posted a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 14, showing a recently returned book.

"This book is 93 years overdue," the video noted.

NEW YORK LIBRARY RECEIVES AN OVERDUE BOOK NEARLY 90 YEARS LATER

The video revealed the book's interior, showing that it was originally due sometime in Nov. 1931.

"A patron recently returned this book of poetry after finding it in her great aunt's house," said the video.

The book, "Heart Throbs," was originally published in 1905.

The book claims that 50,000 people contributed to its contents.

LIBRARY RECEIVES OVERDUE BOOK FROM 47 YEARS AGO, ALONG WITH ANONYMOUS NOTE AND A SURPRISE

Despite the age of the book, it appeared to have been well taken care of outside the library.

"It even has a very neat little bookmark left in it," said the video.

While one could imagine the amount of late fees accrued in the more than nine decades since the book was due back at the library, the library will not charge the patron, or anyone else, who returns a late book.

POPULAR CHILDREN'S BOOK IS RETURNED TO MISSOURI LIBRARY AFTER 30 YEARS: 'NEVER TOO LATE'

The Licking County Library is now "fine free," said the video — meaning that it does not charge fines for late returns.

The Newark Public Library is now known as the Downtown Newark location of the Licking County Library, says the website for the Licking County Library.

The library has been in its current location since 2000, having moved several times since it was first established in the late 19th century, says the website for the Licking County Library.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time "Heart Throbs" was checked out, the library was located about a quarter of a mile down the road from its current location, says its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital reached out to the library for further updates as well as photos of the book that was returned 93 years after it was due.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle