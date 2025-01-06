Simple remodel tip: upgrade your bathroom shower head

Looking to freshen up your bathroom aesthetics without spending a lot of money? Look no further than a showerhead upgrade. Switching out your showerhead is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to transform your bathroom experience, and even the least handy person in the house can usually DIY!

Whether you're looking for better water pressure, rainfall features, a handheld option to wash the dog or an eco-friendly solution, the small step of swapping out your old showerhead can make a huge difference. Here are 10 options to consider.

A high-pressure fixed showerhead can make all the difference for those living in areas with low water pressure. This SparkPod high-pressure showerhead on Amazon is designed to deliver a powerful spray despite pressure limitations, ensuring a satisfying and invigorating shower every time. Plus, it boasts an easy installation with no tools. Looking for an option with adjustable angles? This one at Wayfair allows you to target your spray as needed.

Rainfall showerheads like this one by Glacier Bay at Home Depot provide a luxurious spa-like experience at home. Their wide, gentle spray mimics natural rainfall, making them perfect for those who want to relax and unwind during their showers – with a much more budget-friendly price tag than a visit to a day spa. This one is available in various metals to match your bathroom fixtures. If your shower has limited headroom, check out this cleverly designed option at Lowe’s.

Handheld showerheads offer unmatched versatility for their price. They are great for cleaning the shower, bathing pets or assisting individuals with limited mobility. With various spray settings, this Briout handheld showerhead on Amazon is practical and convenient for less than $20. Have a little extra room in the budget? Grab this rainfall handheld combo and give yourself options during your daily routine.

Dual showerheads combine the benefits of a fixed and handheld showerhead in one. This Kohler setup at Lowe’s allows you to use both simultaneously or individually, giving you the flexibility to customize your shower experience. AquaDance has a similar version on Amazon, which costs around half the price.

Filtered showerheads improve water quality by removing impurities like chlorine and heavy metals. This can lead to softer hair and healthier skin, making them an excellent choice for those concerned about water quality. This Manasota one at Home Depot boasts a quadruple 15-stage robust filtration layer to ensure none of the bad stuff makes it through to your skin, hair, and scalp. If that’s out of your budget, consider this SparkPod version at Amazon.

Eco-friendly low-flow showerheads are designed to conserve water without sacrificing performance. This Waterpik model on Amazon reduces water usage, helping you save on utility bills while being environmentally conscious. Plus, you get all the benefits of a handheld showerhead at a budget-friendly price. If you prefer a fixed one instead, check out this one by Niagara Conservation on Amazon.

If you upgrade your showerhead, go the extra mile with a high-tech version that doubles as a speaker. Bluetooth-enabled showerheads like this one by Moxie at Home Depot offer a unique experience. They have a built-in speaker, allowing you to listen to music and podcasts or take calls while you shower. We also found a similar one by Moxie on Amazon for slightly less.

This LED dual showerhead from Huuke at Amazon uses water flow to power lights, creating a visually stunning experience. It changes color based on water temperature, adding a fun and functional feature to your shower routine. But it’s more than just a light show – it can teach your children to stay safe in the shower and prevent scalding. While this one has all the bells and whistles, we found a more straightforward and less expensive version on Amazon, if you prefer.

Thermostatic showerheads, like this one by CASAINC at Wayfair, maintain a consistent water temperature throughout your shower, making them ideal for anyone who dislikes sudden temperature changes. They also provide a safe and comfortable showering experience. If you're looking to splurge, check out this similar model on Amazon.

