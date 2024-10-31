Winterize your home with the help of these 8 items

Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Winterizing your home is not just about protecting it from the elements, but also about saving money. Turning the thermostat up is one way to keep warm during colder weather days. However, winterizing your home can help you warm it more effectively. For example, resealing windows and doors with caulking can seal air leaks and cut down on drafts, and reversing ceiling fans can help circulate warm air downwards. These are just some of the steps you should take to keep your home in tip-top shape during colder winter months.

Here are 8 items you can use to help you winterize your home and save money:

Caulk: $19.97

This easy-to-use caulk seals up air pockets.

Caulk around windows to seal any air leaks. Try Flex Caulk for an easy-to-use solution. This option requires no caulk gun – simply push the trigger to release the caulk. Try this easy-to-apply sealant, $7.98 at Home Depot, for another option that requires no gun.

Weather stripping: on sale for $11.97

Original price: $15.99

This weather stripping goes on easy.

Weather stripping is a cost-effective way to prevent cold air from entering your home or heat from escaping. This bundle of stripping from Amazon delivers two rolls of closed cell door weather stripping. With 26 feet in each package, you will have enough material for multiple seals. Grab this easy-to-use foam tape for $8.98 at Home Depot.

Draft blocker: on sale for $11.99

Original price: $19.99

This draft door stopper is effective.

Try this two-sided door draft stopper to keep your room cold or warm and prevent dust from shaving onto your surface. The stopper is easy to install, and the design makes it easy to open and close doors. This draft blocker, $11.53 at Home Depot, is easily installed by sliding it under the door.

Furnace filter (2-pack): $65.54

Regularly changing the filter helps protect your furnace.

A regular filter change helps protect your furnace from dust and airborne debris. The BNX MERV 13 air filter outperforms standard fiberglass filters and adopts the latest in electrostatic filtration technology to capture maximum pollen, mold bacteria, smoke, carriers and other microscopic particles while maintaining industry-leading superior low airflow resistance.

Chimney Cleaning Kit: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $64.99

Use this kit to clean your chimney.

You can call a chimney sweep to clean your chimney thoroughly before its first winter use, or you can do it yourself with this chimney cleaning kit from Amazon. With this premium kit, you can reduce fire hazards and electric power consumption by effectively sweeping away soot from bottom to up. The kit contains 10 rods with a secure locking button that allows you to connect and detach easily. The bristles are also stiff and can be used for power or hand sweeping. Buy this kit also at Home Depot.

Gutter cleaner: on sale for $30

Original price: $37.45

Use this wand to clean the gutters.

This telescoping gutter cleaning wand helps keep your gutters clear and ready for the snow. It combines a powerful sweeper nozzle with a telescoping pole to easily clear debris from hard-to-reach rain gutters.  

Pipe insulator: on sale for $16.97

Original price: $19.97

Don't forget to wrap the pipes. 

Keep your pipes insulated before the frigid weather hits with this Pipe Insulation Wrap from Amazon. This wrap is built to withstand harsh weather and provides long-lasting protection. The foam pipe wrap ensures your home's temperature stays perfectly regulated. Or you can pop these faucet covers, $4.58 at Home Depot, on and off as needed.

Thermal Insulated Black Blackout Curtains: $27.95

Keep your rooms warm with these thermal curtains.

These thermal insulated curtains use triple weave blackout fabric to balance room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. These curtains help less heat to escape from your home windows, increasing energy efficiency. This set of two curtains, $31.99 on Wayfair, keeps your home insulated and looking stylish.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

