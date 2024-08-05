11 essentials you should keep in your shower

If your shower is a landfill of tested and failed serums, conditioners and body washes, it's probably time to clear the shelves in favor of things that work. You may be the type that only need some of the latest trending bathroom and beauty products to look your best, you only need the ones that work for you or you keep the bare minimum at hand. Adding some extras could transform your daily routine into a spa-like experience.

This list could help you, whether you want to clear your bathroom chaos or elevate your shower experience. Here are 11 products everyone should have in their showers to start or end their day on the right foot.

Try this Amazon top-seller HEETA Scalp Massager Hair Growth to get a similar relaxing experience as you would at your salon while also getting your hair and scalp super clean. Or try Pacifica's Clarifying Scalp Massager, available at Ulta for $9, to help detoxify and decongest clogged pores.

A deep conditioner is the answer to moisturizing dry hair, repairing brittle ends, and keeping the frizz away any time of the year. Try SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Mask, which you can purchase from Walmart for most hair types. This mask treatment replenishes moisture and fortifies follicles for healthier-looking hair. Or try this Miracle Deep Conditioner, available at Ulta for $26, for a keratin boost.

Curly, thick hair needs a wide tooth comb like this heavy-duty comb from Pattern. Use it in the shower to keep your curls tangled and frizz-free. Or try this Kitsch Wide Tooth Comb for Curly Hair, on sale for $11.99 at Amazon, for a comb with a handle that makes it easy to hang.

Cetaphil's gentle face cleanser is a good, non-drying cleanser that works on most skin types. Keep a bottle in the shower to never miss a step in your skincare routine. For another all-skin cleanser, try CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser, available for $15.98 at Walmart.

Are you dealing with dry, itchy skin? Try this Avène Xeracalm A.D Ultra-Rich Cleansing Bar, on sale for $12 at Walmart. This soap gently cleanses while protecting against the drying effects of water and soothes and calms itching sensations. It is a good option for dry, atopic dermatitis and eczema-prone skin. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar also gets the job done. Buy a three-pack for less than $20 at Amazon.

Elevate your shower game with organic bath towels. This Organic Ribbed Bath Set from Under the Canopy features a unique offset rib pattern. The towels are super absorbent without being too heavy and are paired with a plush and absorbent bath mat. Or try this set of organic towels, on sale now at Amazon for $31.95, for good absorbency and softness.

Shower Steamers Aromatherapy is a great way to set the tone for the start of the day or in the evening. This 18-pack of shower steamers from Amazon includes six scents.

This shower foot scrubber mat and foot massager, available at Amazon, features non-slip suction cups for safe use. The mat has hundreds of scrubbing bristles to clean your feet without having to bend over. It doubles up as a foot massager to help improve circulation. You can also buy a similar mat at Walmart.

AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter, for sale on Amazon, uses a proprietary system to block Chlorine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, dirt and odors from your water. This helps control scale buildup and restores what your hard, chemical-filled water did to your hair, skin and nails. This filter shower head from Jolie is sleek and easy to install but comes with a big price tag of $165.

Do yourself and your plumbing a favor and invest in a hair catcher like the TubShroom. This drain protector fits inside your drain, neatly collecting hair around it. When it's time to clean up, wipe it off. The drain strainer fits any standard tub drain and catches every hair every time.