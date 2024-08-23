Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale offers 50% on popular reads

Book lovers rejoice! Barnes & Noble is running its annual Book Haul sale, offering 50% off on hundreds of books, including hardcovers. The sale runs through September 2nd and applies to online and in-store purchases.

Nearly every genre has books on sale, including fiction, sci-fi, cookbooks, memoirs and more. What isn’t 50% is still likely on sale for a smaller percentage off. Many of the classics are even buy one, get one 50% off.

While you’re looking for new books, consider upping your audiobook library, too. An Audible subscription offers access to thousands of audiobooks for just $14.95 per month. Plus, you’ll get exclusive access to celebrity-voiced reads.

Fiction

Cookbooks

Horror and thriller

Biography and memoir

Sci-fi and fantasy

Original price: $50

A current favorite among TikTokers, All the Light We Cannot See is a historical fiction book that follows a set of strangers whose paths overlap during World War II. It’s a heartfelt look at the good in people, even during times of intense turmoil.

20 BOOKTOK BOOKS READERS ARE GETTING INTO THIS SPRING

Original price: $24

A powerful book, The Hearing Test follows an artist in her late twenties who wakes up to find she is suddenly deaf. With no explanation as to why, the book is a record of her year and her interactions with her neighbors in her New York City apartment building.

Original price: $27

Last Acts is a dark but humorous book that revolves around a father and son trying to revive their failing gun shop. David Rizzo is the shop owner and his son, Nick, is a recovering addict. Together, they scheme to create the most successful commercial for a gun emporium the country has ever seen. As you’d imagine, hijinks ensue.

Original price: $35

Joanna Gaines, from the popular show, Fixer Upper, isn’t just a world-class designer, she’s also an impressive chef. In Magnolia Table, Gaines put together some of her most popular recipes families will love.

Original price: $14.99

Bridgerton is a hugely popular, hilarious and romantic show. If you’re looking to expand your obsession with the show, grab a copy of The Unofficial Bridgerton Book of Afternoon Tea. It features recipes like macarons and tasty cupcakes.

Original price: $35

Do you prefer to do all your cooking on the grill? Then the 125 recipes in American Grill can give you even more inspiration. Barnes & Noble has a signed addition of the book complete with beautiful photographs.

Original price: $30

Another masterpiece by Stephen King, Holly follows King’s favorite character, Holly Gibney. A detective, Holly is up against two professors who have committed a horrendous crime only King could come up with.

Original price: $30

C.J. Box has 23 other books in his Joe Pickett series, and Three-Inch Teeth is the 24th. Part western, part thriller, the book follows Wyoming warden, Joe Pickett, as he tracks down a rabid bear and a released prisoner who is back to his old ways.

10 FAST-PACED BOOKS TO READ ON THE BEACH

Original price: $28

2054 is a look at what the world could become after a catastrophic war between the U.S. and China. It reads like a sci-fi thriller and addresses major issues we’re already talking about today: advances in AI and severely divisive politics.

Original price: $18.99

A beautiful and truly heart-breaking memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing recounts Matthew Perry’s life as his beloved Friends character, Chandler Bing, and his life-long battle with addiction that followed him until his passing.

Original price: $29

As a teen, Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez’s parents were deported back to Mexico, leaving her responsible for her younger brother. Unable to give up the promises of America, My Side of the River follows Elizabeth’s journey of raising her brother as one of the many homeless youths living in the country.

Original price: $29.99

Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy, follows his life from childhood through his acting career and his eventual coming out as trans. He covers what it was like to star in popular movies like Juno while still figuring out his own identity. The book is a humorous, heartwarming look at everything Page has gone through.

Original price: $30

Sun of Blood and Ruin is a retelling of the legend of Zorro. It contains fantastical, magical characters living in 16th century Mexico. Any historical fiction lover who likes some fantasy in their stories will appreciate this book.

Original price: $32.99

Lovers of romance and fantasy will find everything they’re looking for in The Wren in the Holly Library. It begins when a street thief and a monster are trapped in a library together. Each learns about the other and both battle it out in a romantic game of wits and trickery.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $29.99

Love a good vampire story? Pick up a copy of The God of Endings. It follows Collette, a vampire since 1834. In modern day, she runs a fine art school for kids in upstate New York. As the book moves forward, someone from Collete’s past returns as she decides to help a student from a troubled home. All of this occurs as she battles her own urges as an immortal being.