10 backpacks for back-to-school season

Back-to-school shopping means heading to your nearest school supply store and grabbing what seems like everything off the shelves. But first, you need something your child can carry all these supplies in. A good backpack can last for years and can save some serious back pain.

We’ve lined up ten strong options for the upcoming school year. Whether you have a kindergartner looking for their first ever backpack or a high schooler who needs an upgrade, there’s an option for everyone in your house.

Any kid who loves Disney princesses will be excited to carry around this adorable Disney backpack. The backpack comes with a padded tablet pocket, so your kids can carry their school-issued tablets safely. There are also two water bottle pockets on the side that easily expand to hold most bottles.

Toy Story is an iconic movie many kids still love. So, for the kiddos who want nothing more than to be Buzz Lightyear, make their dreams come true with this Buzz Lightyear backpack. It even has wings on it for added entertainment.

If you have a kid who prefers Woody to Buzz, you can also get a backpack from Walmart featuring your kid’s favorite cowboy.

Celebrate your kid’s love of Minecraft with a Minecraft backpack from Amazon. With a single large pocket, it’s better for younger kids with less to pack in their backpack. Walmart also has Minecraft backpack, water bottle and lunch box set made for little kids.

Recommended for ages five to nine, this kids tie-dyed backpack comes in pink, purple, green and blue. The pack comes with multiple pockets and a laptop compartment, plus two mesh side pockets.

Superhero fans will love this affordable Marvel backpack featuring characters like The Hulk, Spider-Man and Iron Man. It’s a small backpack, but it’s easy to carry and comes with two separate zip pockets for schoolbooks and anything else you need to carry around.

Do you (or your child) have a favorite Marvel character? You can get specific superheroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man or Captain America backpacks on Amazon.

Looking for a simple, affordable backpack? Get a JanSport backpack in over two dozen colors right on Amazon. These bags are classics for a reason. There are plenty of pockets, cute colors to choose from and last forever. You can get different backpack types and sizes right on JanSport’s site as well.

Anyone heading to high school or college needs to upgrade their backpack to one that can carry many heavy books and a laptop. An Adidas backpack is made from environmentally friendly materials and the straps are made to withstand a lot of weight.

A vintage-looking backpack from Amazon gives you a unique style, but still offers plenty of pockets for all your belongings. Made from leather, this backpack is durable and includes a laptop pocket.

A slim backpack is best for students with a stretched out schedule who only need to carry their laptop and a few books. A Lenovo laptop backpack is a professional-looking bag that comes in a few neutral colors.

Lenovo also has a hardcover backpack for skateboarders, bikers and anyone else who risks dropping their bag on a regular basis.

The North Face makes an everyday backpack that helps you (or your kid’s) posture, even when carrying a heavy load. Once out of school, the backpack can easily double as a travel bag or a hiking backpack.