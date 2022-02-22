Baby born 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in room 2: 'Blessing for her family'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aberli and Hank Spear will likely never forget the day their daughter was born because it happened on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. EST, in room number 2.

The remarkable palindromic date of birth took place at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina, according to Cone Health – a statewide hospital network.

Cone Health announced that the Spears named their newborn daughter Judah Grace roughly 10 hours after Aberli gave birth.

"Today is an extra special ‘twos-day’ for this newborn and her family," Cone Health wrote in Twitter and Facebook posts Tuesday afternoon.

"Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2," the hospital network continued. "Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely."

The Spears reportedly prayed that they’d be able to welcome a child, Cone Health’s announcement said.

"Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means ‘praise’ – and she is a blessing for her family," Cone Health wrote. "We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Cone Health and new mom Aberli for comment.

The word palindrome is a portmanteau (blended word) that combines the Greek words "palin" and "dromos," which mean "again" and "road," respectively.

Linguists define the word palindrome as a term or set of numbers that read the same when arranged forward and backward. In the context of dates, a day is considered palindromic if the day has repeated numbers that are written the same in its normal and reverse order.

Feb. 22, 2022 – also written as 2/22/22 – is considered palindromic because of the order of the numbers don’t change in meaning even if you write it forward or backward.

The U.S. writes the date by month, day and year (2/22/22) while countries like the U.K. writes the date by the day, month and year (22/2/22), but in the end the date remains the same.

Some believers in numerology consider palindromic dates a sign of good luck.