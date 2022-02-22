The significance of today's date: 2/22/2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day.

While it's not uncommon for a date to follow an interesting pattern (like Jan. 1, 2011, or 1/1/11), today is a unique calendar date. Not only does it have an interesting the numerical date, but it also fell on the ideal day of the week.

Today, Feb. 22, 2022, has been dubbed "Twosday" by social media users and other online groups. According to the National Weather Service, the next time a Twosday actually falls on a Tuesday will be Feb. 22, 2422, which is exactly 400 years from now.

The date is also interesting because depending on the way its written, it may form a palindrome, or even an ambigram. When the number is written in its shorthand form, the date is presented as 2/2/22.

When it's written in the British style, however, it becomes a palindrome. In this style, the numbers are written in the following order: day, month, year (as opposed to month, day, year).

In this style, the date is written as 22/02/2022. When the date is written this way on a calculator, it becomes an ambigram (meaning that it looks the same upside-down).

Of course, it's also National Margarita Day, so there's plenty of reason to celebrate.

While scientists and historians say that this date doesn't hold any special significance, some astrologers believe that it could be an important day. According to this belief, Pluto will return, which signifies the potential for radical shifts in power.