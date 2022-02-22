Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE
Published

The significance of today's date: 2/22/2022

Today's date is more than just a palindrome

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day.

While it's not uncommon for a date to follow an interesting pattern (like Jan. 1, 2011, or 1/1/11), today is a unique calendar date. Not only does it have an interesting the numerical date, but it also fell on the ideal day of the week.

This date, dubbed 'Twosday,' won't happen again for 400 years.

This date, dubbed 'Twosday,' won't happen again for 400 years.

Today, Feb. 22, 2022, has been dubbed "Twosday" by social media users and other online groups. According to the National Weather Service, the next time a Twosday actually falls on a Tuesday will be Feb. 22, 2422, which is exactly 400 years from now.

The date is also interesting because depending on the way its written, it may form a palindrome, or even an ambigram. When the number is written in its shorthand form, the date is presented as 2/2/22.

When it's written in the British style, however, it becomes a palindrome. In this style, the numbers are written in the following order: day, month, year (as opposed to month, day, year).

Twosday also happens to fall on National Margarita Day.

Twosday also happens to fall on National Margarita Day.

In this style, the date is written as 22/02/2022. When the date is written this way on a calculator, it becomes an ambigram (meaning that it looks the same upside-down).

Of course, it's also National Margarita Day, so there's plenty of reason to celebrate. 

According to astrology, this date may signify is shift in balances of power.

According to astrology, this date may signify is shift in balances of power.

While scientists and historians say that this date doesn't hold any special significance, some astrologers believe that it could be an important day. According to this belief, Pluto will return, which signifies the potential for radical shifts in power.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan