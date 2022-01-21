Mom's viral TikTok says she's been celebrating her son's birthday on the wrong day for 2 years

A Minnesota mother is sparking hilarious conversation on TikTok after revealing she has been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day.

"Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of little out there to maybe feel a little better about yourselves," Emily Vondrachek said in the TikTok video gone viral. "Here’s a real confidence boost for you, OK? Not for me."

Vondrachek, a mom of four, told Fox News that she recently brought her 3-year-old, Henry, to a pediatrician’s office visit. Soon after, the receptionist called saying the insurance company wouldn’t cover the visit since the birthdate they had on file for Henry did not match the one on file with the doctor’s office, according to Vondrachek.

"Insurance companies don’t have that stuff wrong. They get it right from the state," Vondrachek said. "I said, ‘Before I make a fool of myself, let me look back just to make sure.’"

Vondrachek said that instead of "digging" for Henry’s birth certificate, at that moment, she scrolled back in her Facebook and Snapchat posts and noticed that for the past two years, she and her family had shared photos on Feb. 26 announcing Henry’s birthday.

When she scrolled further to Henry’s birth, that Facebook post announced his birthday to be Feb. 25. Vondrachek said that’s when she realized the mistake.

"[I felt] embarrassment and mom guilt. Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I’m not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

Vondrachek said her original due date to give birth to Henry was the 26th, which is what might have caused the mix-up. She added that she herself must have given the wrong date-of-birth to the pediatrician's office, which is why doctors had on-record that he was born on the 26th and not the 25th.

Although she said she was "a little ashamed," Vondrachek decided to make light of the situation.

Vondrachek posted about the incident on TikTok, where the clip was viewed 3.5 million times.

More than 20,000 people commented on the footage, revealing their own parenting faux pas.

"I got flustered one day when someone said I had a handsome baby boy and asked his name. I said Ron. Her name is Harper. It’s hard out here," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Hand painted a plaque with footprints for 2/24/09. He was born on the 23rd. I think it must be February."

"I had my middle child's birth month wrong for over a year. who knew August was the 8th month, not the 9th," a mother wrote.

Vondrachek said many of her followers have been gracious and supportive despite her claim of forgetting Henry’s actual birthday.

"It was comforting, honestly," she said, adding, "being able to let things roll off and laugh about it is part of the reason why I’m keeping my sanity during postpartum. Finding the sanity has been therapeutic. Everybody who has responded helped them laugh as well."

Vondrachek said this year, her family will be "going big" for Henry's birthday celebration. And this time, it'll take place on the 25th.