Avoid scammers this holiday giving season by following these simple tips

Giving Tuesday is here, but you may want to make sure you know exactly who you are giving to this holiday season.

Mary Hagen, CEO of professional fundraising company Colossal, is sharing her top tips to help you learn how to support organizations and avoid any possible scams.

"Whether you're looking to donate, volunteer or just help spread the word, these tips can help guide you when deciding how to get involved and which organizations to support," Hagen, who is based in Arizona, said in a video shared with Fox News Digital.

1. Research before you give

There are numerous websites online that allow you to get background information on a charity you are looking to support.

Hagen encourages people to look at the important details such as registration status, financial transparency and accountability.

"Look for charities that spend large portions of their donations directly on programs instead of executive salaries," she added.

2. Avoid high pressure tactics

If you find yourself speaking with someone who wants you to donate "on the spot," take that as a red flag, as high-pressure tactics are usually the work of scammers.

"Scammers often use high pressure tactics and emotional appeals to manipulate people into spending their hard-earned dollars with them," Hagen commented.

A reputable charity that is looking for your donation will not ask you to rush into anything.

"Giving is at an all-time high right now, but unfortunately that means scammers are also working overtime."

Financial decisions like this take time, so make sure you are not feeling external pressure before choosing your charity.

"Take your time to research and decide for yourself," she continued.

3. Be mindful of how and where you donate

A lot of charitable organizations are accepting donations online, which is a major plus if you are looking for something convenient.

However, it is important to know some information about those charities if you found it while searching the web, according to Hagen.

"If you are donating online, you do want to make sure that the charity you're supporting is registered in your state, if you want to get that tax deduction," Hagen added.

Bonus tips:

Be a "little fish in a big pond."

Hagen said it's important to have a "little fish in a big pond" mentality, especially if you're new to donating, and want to stay within a budget.

"Examine where your individual dollar can make the largest impact," she told Fox News Digital via email.

"A lot of charities will be very transparent about what an exact dollar donation will cover or provide to the organization. For example, you may see on a nonprofit’s website that for every $1, you can cover the cost of food for an animal shelter with a 250 capacity. If you have a $500-$1,000 donation budget, you may feel strongly that this is a strong way to make an impactful donation. A great place to be a little fish in a big pond and still make a difference."

Hagen said charities that cover major expenses such as "providing financial relief to families with sick children," might be more of a fit for corporate sponsors that can easily donate a large sum of money and make a bigger difference.

Beware of solicited donations

Since solicitors are more difficult to screen than nonprofits, and AI is attached to newer scams that are not easy to identify, Hagen said, a safe approach is to "abstain from making any solicited donations."

"The unfortunate part of this ‘rule,’ of course, is that some solicitation is legitimate. But to combat any feelings of ‘what-if,’ make a commitment to yourself that the cause you chose is a personal, well-researched, and intentional matter and know that when you set out to do good, you’re always making a difference," she added.

For more information, visit colossal.org.