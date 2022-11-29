Giving Tuesday: Blankets of Hope helps keep the homeless warm in 'massive movement of kindness'

Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 — and one organization is working to help the homeless in a personal way this holiday season.

For every purchase of $50 or more at the Fox News Shop, the nonprofit Blankets of Hope will donate a blanket to a homeless person in need.

The nonprofit organization works to help the homeless by providing warm blankets to those in need.

Blankets of Hope founders Nick and Mike Fiorito of Brooklyn, New York, joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss the work of their organization on Giving Tuesday and every day of the year.

"Mike and I quit our jobs in 2016 because we were pretty unfulfilled doing what we were doing and took this leap of faith," said Nick Fiorito.

The idea to start Blankets of Hope came about when Nick Fiorito was commuting to work every day — and saw homeless people on the street.

He simply wanted to give a homeless person in need a blanket to stay warm — and the effort snowballed quickly from there.

"First and foremost, it's that sense of human connection that we want to bring to these people," Nick Fiorito said.

Their efforts turned into a "massive movement of kindness," they said.

The young men grew up in an Italian home, Mike Fiorito said — and noted that their parents, both Italian immigrants, weren't thrilled with the idea of their two sons quitting their full-time corporate jobs in New York City.

However, the two brothers persisted in their desire to live a life of meaning, they said.

Just six months after quitting their jobs, they launched Blankets of Hope.

The organization is built on the idea of spreading kindness, even if that means giving one person in need a blanket to stay warm and feel noticed.

Blankets of Hope also partners with schools across the country to teach empathy to schoolchildren.

Six months after quitting their jobs, the brothers launched Blankets of Hope.

The organization sends the school blankets, the kids take a workshop on empathy — and the blankets are then donated to a homeless shelter right in the schools' local communities.

What keeps the brothers going each day, they said, is the act of giving back to others.

"We kind of got addicted to that feeling of giving," said Mike Fiorito.

The two brothers hope the organization continues to spread kindness throughout the country.

What inspired them to do this?

"Realizing that we have one life to live — [so] let’s live a life that actually matters and means something," said Nick Fiorito.

On Giving Tuesday, customers who shop at shop.foxnews.com and purchase over $50 will automatically be giving a blanket to a homeless person in need through Blankets of Hope.

Blankets of Hope is an educational 501(c)3 nonprofit.

For more information on the organization, anyone can visit blanketsofhope.com.