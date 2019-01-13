Asymmetric jeans may be the next big style trend

Gives new meaning to the term “fit and flare.”

Designer Ksenia Schnaider has decided to give the world what they’ve never asked for: asymmetric jeans – a version of denim that combines both a fitted leg and flared leg in one pant.

If you’re asking yourself “why,” don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Since the jeans made the rounds on social media, several have taken to Twitter to call out the fashion statement as “freaky.”

Though there was at least one fashion-forward person who embraced the potential of an asymmetric jean trend.

As far as what Schnaider has to say for herself in coming up with the unique ensemble, she claims some people are interested in the style and she has wanted to make these pants for a couple of seasons now.

“So far, some people have loved the asymmetric jeans, but others have asked me if they’re some kind of joke,” she said to Dazed, laughing. “I was told the idea was too crazy and that nobody needs jeans like this, so I gave up on the idea for a couple of seasons, but in the end I decided to go for it. It’s good to get people talking, and they’re definitely going to make people turn their heads as you walk by!”

Judging by the reaction online, she’s already been proven right.

