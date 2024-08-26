Ashley Furniture Labor Day sale: Big savings on dining sets, mattresses and more

Ashley Furniture is having a huge Labor Day sale, with everything from patio furniture to dining sets, bedroom sets and mattresses on sale. The sale runs through September 9th, giving you plenty of time to update the furniture in all your rooms.

During the sale, you can get up to 40% on outdoor furniture, find dining sets for $699 and under, get living room deals starting at $99.99 and find mattresses starting at $599.99.

Outdoor

Living room

Dining

Bedroom

Original price: $257.99

A porch swing on a stand helps you avoid bolting the swing to your ceiling. Instead, you can move this swing wherever it needs to go, whether that’s your porch, patio or backyard. Made from Meranti wood, this swing is durable and resistant to water damage.

Original price: $261.99

Relax all fall in your very own outdoor chaise lounge. The chaise has a built-in pillow and reclines all the way down so you can read a good book or take a nap in the sun. Made from weather-resistant materials, this chaise will last forever.

SET THE SCENE FOR YOUR OUTDOOR SUMMER MOVIE THEATER WITH THESE 7 PICKS

Original price: $2,374.99

Ready to take the plunge and invest in an outdoor dining set? Get $950 off a seven-piece patio set, complete with a table and six chairs. There’s an umbrella hole built into the table so you can put an umbrella over your table on hot summer days.

Original price: $658.98

A Reveon Lakes sofa blends function with style. It comes in a unique olive green color and is made from a velvet material for added comfort. The cushions are made from resilient foam, so the couch passes the durability test.

Original price: $548.98

Need a loveseat to tie your living room together? The Cashton loveseat has a bulky style and is highly comfortable, even when sitting for long periods of time. Plus, it’s small enough to fit into most spaces, including small apartments.

Original price: $373.99

A Novogratz Lana recliner blends in with any style. It’s made from faux leather and has a 250 lbs. weight limit but is durable enough to last years.

Original price: $726.98

Upgrade your dining room set and seat your family of four with the Rokane dining table and chairs. Made from a dark-colored wood and neutral fabric, the Rokane dining set fits with many decor styles.

Original price: $220.99

Anyone with a small kitchen will appreciate this dining table with two bar chairs. There are also hooks at the end of the table for added storage space in the kitchen.

Original price: $531.99

Looking for a more modern table and chairs set? This square table comes with four black chairs and has a glass top, adding to the modern vibe. The comfortable but minimalist chairs also create a modern look.

Original price: $299.99

A panel bed frame adds a rustic touch to your bedroom. The frame has built-in lighting on each side of the bed and doesn’t require a box frame. Assembly is required, but you can put the whole frame together in about 10 minutes.

Original price: $1,499

Purple mattresses are popular spring-free beds that feature the Purple Smart Comfort Grid™ which keeps the bed firm but comfortable. Save $200 when you buy a queen or king-size mattress.

SUSTAINABLE SLEEP ITEMS THAT WILL HELP YOU SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

Original price: $134.99

A cherry wood nightstand has plenty of space for all your belongings, thanks to the two built-in drawers. The antiqued hardware gives the nightstand a vintage look, but it's made from engineered wood designed to last.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $899.99

Store all your clothes in a six-drawer dresser with oversized drawers. It has a brown oak finish that any minimalist will love.