Set the scene for your outdoor summer movie theater with these 7 picks

As the evenings grow warmer, you should consider taking your social gatherings outside. One way to get a group of friends and family together is with an outdoor movie night.

A movie night under the stars is easier to set up than you think. We've selected ten accessories to help you effortlessly transform your space into an outdoor theater. The first place to start is with a projector and screen. Cozy seating will make your space inviting, and remember the snacks to create the perfect outdoor movie theater you will visit time and again.

7 accessories to help you set up an outdoor movie theater:

Movie projectors are, of course, the first place you will want to start. This NEBULA by Anker Solar Portable 1080p Projector gets a top rating from Amazon customers for its image quality and portability. It is on sale now for 13% off the list price, bringing it to $399.99. The projector has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to three hours on a single charge. It also includes a built-in stand and supports 4K, HDR, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. If you are looking for a more budget option, this wireless mini projector by Vankyo rings in at under $200 at Best Buy. The projector has wireless screen mirroring for Android and iOS devices and a built-in speaker that delivers excellent sound. If you are looking for a more upscale investment, this XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, on sale now for $100 off the list price at Best Buy, is worth considering.

If you prefer an outdoor movie screen that stands on its own, the Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Projection Screen. The screen is selling for just over $330 at B&H Photo Video and is a great choice that comes with variable height settings to fit any outdoor space. Its durable, lightweight aluminum frame ensures a quick setup in just minutes. For an inflatable style screen, this oversized option from Holiday Styling delivers a quality picture for just over $200 on Amazon. Or you can hang this Portable Folding Projector Screen by Insignia for under $30 at Best Buy, using tape or clips provided, to entertain on a budget.

You'll need to decide what speaker to use for an outdoor home theater. If you want to give wires and cords a miss, opt for Bluetooth. This Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is an excellent option for under $200 on Amazon. The speaker is waterproof, dustproof and has 12 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. Or try these iLive Geo Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Rock Speakers from Walmart for an option that blends into your landscaping and costs less than $100. If you want theater-quality sound in your home setup, opt for the OSD Audio AP650 for sale at Walmart for under $200.

If your projector doesn't come with a built-in one, make sure to grab an adjustable stand for your movie night. This Projector Stand Tripod, on sale for under $40 on Amazon, comes with a safety latch to keep your equipment safe. This Dual-Use Projector Stand by Mount-It, on sale for $60, offers multiple installation options: swivel, tilt and rotate features for flexible setups.

The sky's the limit when it comes to seating options for your outdoor movie theater. If you want an easy option that stores nicely, you can opt for inflatable-style seating like this Lounger Air Sofa, which sells for less than $40 on Amazon. You could also try this set of five inflatable lounge chairs with cup holders, which is on sale for $145 at Walmart. The chairs each come with a separate ottoman for ultimate luxury. Or opt for some color with this resin Adirondack Chair, which sells for under $20 at Lowe's.

Snacks will add that extra flair to your evening. Of course, candy boxes are de rigueur for movie theater snacks. Opt for this variety pack, which includes a little of everything and is on sale for $35 at Amazon. Offer your guests fresh popcorn with the help of this machine available at Walmart for just over $80.

If you are outside, you will need protection from bugs. Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent has a rechargeable battery, a long-lasting repellent supply and a simple interface. It is on sale for under $40 at Amazon. Lavender-scented granules from Skeeter, available for $32.38 at Walmart, will treat your lawn for bugs organically.