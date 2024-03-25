Pancakes have always been a part of the American breakfast table. Waffles were introduced much later in 1603 and rose to popularity as a crispy golden pancake alternative that you could serve with fresh fruit, whipped cream, and maple syrup. The two have been battling it out to be crowned as America’s favorite breakfast item ever since.

The battle of breakfast titans

Often considered to be the most important meal, breakfast, for many people, is also their favorite meal of the day. Among the endless bounty of items on the morning menu, two classics have stood the test of time as sweet staples: pancakes and waffles.

These comforting, syrupy dishes have long been popular at American breakfast tables, with many families taking a hard stance; you’re either pancake people or waffle people.

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN IS CEREAL CITY USA, WHERE SWEET SMELL OF CHILDHOOD LINGERS IN THE AIR

Both options allow for creativity in being a blank canvas that you can serve with an array of ingredients, from fruit and whipped cream to syrup and butter.

Which of these two breakfast classics truly holds the key to America’s heart? How can you be sure that you are living in an area where you will be surrounded by like-minded breakfast enthusiasts?

Today we take a deep dive into the Google Trends search data from the past year and explore the question: Do you live in a "Pancake State" or a "Waffle State"?

Waffle popularity over time

The data indicates that waffle-related searches consistently enjoy a high level of interest throughout the year, and rarely dip below the 70 mark. These numbers seem to suggest waffles are the more popular choice.

Pancake popularity over time

Pancakes show a slightly different pattern with more substantial fluctuations. Even so, interest in pancakes only occasionally falls below 80. Pancakes maintain a higher popularity than waffles. However, the time of year clearly influences popularity.

Subregional preferences

While we can see consistency and popularity for both camps, there are better ways to assess whether the waffle or pancake is the front-runner in the breakfast titan battle. To gain a more comprehensive understanding of where exactly your home state lands in this standoff, let’s look at the top five states with search interest in pancakes and waffles. The results may surprise you.

Waffle states

Minnesota Utah Vermont New Hampshire Maine

Pancake states

Hawaii Utah Oregon Alaska New Hampshire

Variations in taste

Tastes vary from state to state. Since Hawaii is known around the world for its macadamia nut pancakes, it’s no surprise that it tops the list. Additionally, Oregon and Alaska share a fondness for pancakes. With their colder climates, this could reflect their desire for warm, satiating breakfast foods.

Conversely, waffles have strong support in Maine and Vermont. These states are known for their tourism, where a delicious order of waffles can often be served fireside at a cozy bed-and-breakfast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, states like Utah and New Hampshire appear on both lists, demonstrating that you don’t have to settle for one over the other; breakfast enthusiasts can have their pancakes and waffles, too.

Breakfast lovers are the real winners in the ongoing debate between pancakes and waffles. Everyone can enjoy soft, fluffy pancakes one day and crisp, golden waffles the next. Or vice versa. Or even in the same meal! Both breakfast classics have endured for centuries and don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, a testament to their timeless appeal.

So, whether you find yourself in a "Pancake State" or a "Waffle State," rest assured that you’re not alone in your passion for breakfast foods. The next time you sit down to enjoy a stack of pancakes or a plate of waffles, take a moment to appreciate the enduring nature of these breakfast staples.