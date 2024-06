An angler recently broke a Connecticut state fishing record after reeling in a freshwater fish that weighed almost 50 pounds.

The Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook page announced the massive catch on Wednesday. The angler, Brian Santos, recently caught a mammoth-sized common carp at Lake Lillinonah, which is located in Litchfield, Fairfield and New Haven counties.

State officials reported that the carp weighed 45 pounds and 5 ounces. According to the state's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), the previous record weighed 45 pounds and 1 ounce and was also caught at Lake Lillinonah.

"Tis the season for 'congratulations!'" the post read. "This time to Brian Santos, who owns the new catch and release state record (by weight) for common carp."

YOUNG WOMAN BREAKS FISHING RECORD SET IN PLACE FOR NEARLY HALF CENTURY

"Way to go Brian," the post added.

The department shared a picture of the angler holding the massive fish with both hands. The Facebook post's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages.

"That’s a beast!!!!" one local commented.

TEENAGER REELS IN RECORD-BREAKING CATCH WHILE OUT FISHING WITH HIS DAD

"Holy Moly! Congrats!" another admirer said.

The DEEP website explains that common carps are not an invasive species in Connecticut, unlike Asian carp.

"Common carp were introduced to Connecticut waters following the Industrial Revolution, originally stocked as a food source," the website notes. "They sustain their own populations by reproducing in the wild."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Common carp are often found in four morphological forms, each just adaptations or ‘morphs’ of the fully scaled common carp."

The government website also explains that the species has a reputation for being a "trash fish" due to its ability to survive in unclean water.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

"While carp can cause localized turbidity issues because of their feeding behavior of digging through bottom sediments in search of food, these conditions are temporary and in no way the root cause of water quality issues seen in Connecticut," the website noted.

"However, if carp numbers become too great in any given area (river or lake), the reduced water clarity can become a more lasting problem."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.