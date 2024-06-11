Young woman breaks fishing record set in place for nearly half a century

A 21-year-old woman from Georgia recently broke a statewide fishing record, officials say.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the new state record in a press release on June 5. St. Marys resident Lauren E. Harden caught a 33-pound crevalle jack on May 24 while fishing on Cumberland Island.

"The previous record of 30 pounds, six ounces was set in 1981 by Ann Allen of St. Simons Island, Ga," the press release explained. "Harden's impressive catch was officially verified and recognized by Georgia DNR after evaluation."

"Representatives from the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD) certified the weight May 24 at DNR’s Coastal Regional Headquarters in Brunswick," officials added.

TEENAGER REELS IN RECORD-BREAKING CATCH WHILE OUT FISHING WITH HIS DAD

In a press release, Georgia officials applauded the young woman for breaking the record.

"We are excited to congratulate Ms. Harden on this extraordinary achievement," public information officer Tyler Jones said. "Records like this inspire other anglers and showcase the diverse and thriving marine life in Georgia's coastal waters."

ULTRA-RARE FISH, ALMOST NEVER SEEN BY HUMANS, WASHES UP ON OREGON COAST FOR FIRST TIME

Harden broke the women's record for largest crevalle jack catch. Angler Lex Bazemore broke the men's record in 2001, reeling in a crevalle jack that weighed 38 pounds, eight ounces.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History's website, crevalle jacks are "found in oceanic, estuarine or riverine environments." They feast on other fish and crustaceans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This large fish is wonderfully abundant in the Atlantic Ocean, and popular resource for both commercial and sports fishers alike," the website reads. "The juvenile is striped vertically along its sides, but as it matures, it changes to an even greenish-bluish above and silver or golden below."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Usually adults measure around 24 inches long; it has been caught and measured almost 40 inches long."