Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

America's 'most haunted hotel,' plus surprising snack favored by NFL players

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Outside photo of haunted hotel in Arkansas

The award-winning hotel and spa has been the subject of 17 different shows because of its paranormal history. (1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

THRILLS AND CHILLS – Here's what it will cost to stay at "America's most haunted hotel" in Arkansas

NATURAL WONDERS – Vrbo has identified adventure-filled travel trends for next year, with many Americans opting to plan their trips around outdoor phenomena

NOT JUST FOR KIDS – Some NFL teams consume a staggering amount of Uncrustables sandwiches each week, a new survey shows

Denver Broncos players celebrate, left. A Smucker's Uncrustables grape jelly box is shown, right.

Denver Broncos players consume about 700 Uncrustables per week, new survey says (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

TURN 'EM BACK – Try these five products to help you prepare for the end of daylight saving, so your sleep is not disturbed. Continue reading…

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS – These 10 unique Advent calendars will help you mark the days until Dec. 25. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals