America's 'most haunted hotel,' plus surprising snack favored by NFL players

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

THRILLS AND CHILLS – Here's what it will cost to stay at "America's most haunted hotel" in Arkansas

NATURAL WONDERS – Vrbo has identified adventure-filled travel trends for next year, with many Americans opting to plan their trips around outdoor phenomena

NOT JUST FOR KIDS – Some NFL teams consume a staggering amount of Uncrustables sandwiches each week, a new survey shows

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

TURN 'EM BACK – Try these five products to help you prepare for the end of daylight saving, so your sleep is not disturbed. Continue reading…

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS – These 10 unique Advent calendars will help you mark the days until Dec. 25. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION