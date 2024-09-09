5 products to keep your sleep on track when daylight savings ends Sunday

It's that time of the year again when the weather cools, the leaves turn colors and the clocks jump backward. For many of us, the end of daylight savings means a rewarding extra hour of sleep as we rewind our clocks on Nov. 3. However, that one-hour difference can wreak havoc on schedules and is incredibly impactful on early risers.

The good news is that the sleep-aid market has exploded over the past few years and people increasingly prioritize the importance of a good night's rest. Studies say good sleep improves your brain performance, mood and health. Not getting enough sleep regularly raises the risk of many diseases and disorders. These range from heart disease and stroke to obesity and dementia. But good sleep is only part of the battle – for people who are up super early, the end of daylight savings means dealing with prolonged darkness. A sunrise alarm clock is a great product to consider if you are an early morning riser.

Here are five other products that can help you adjust to the end of daylight savings, get you sound sleep and help you wake up:

Original price: $29.99

This cream from Amazon is formulated with mineral-rich Dead Sea Salts, namely magnesium, to help you relax and get better sleep. The cream can also help relieve sore muscles and is a natural, drug-free option for pain and relaxation. This magnesium body lotion from Neom, $41 at Nordstrom, is scented with notes of English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine and packs a big magnesium punch to relax you.

You've probably tried a sleep mask and given up on its effectiveness because yours wasn't a good fit or didn't block out light entirely. Try the Drowsy Sleep Mask on Amazon instead. This silk sleep mask is designed to block light and provide a comfortable, luxurious sleep experience. It has an adjustable Velcro strap, a wide cushioned design, and a built-in black-out liner to help you relax and sleep better. You can also buy the mask on Drowsy.

Original price: $29.99

Fall asleep blissfully and wake up beautifully with these gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker that are formulated to promote healthy sleep patterns. The gummies contain L-theanine, Magnesium and Melatonin. Or try the Natural Vitality CALM Gummies, $14.98 at Walmart, to manage stress, release tension from your body and calm your mind.

Original price: $44.95

If you have to be up early in the morning, the end of daylight saving means you'll be in the dark for longer. Combat that early morning fatigue with a portable seasonal depression lamp that mimics natural sunshine. This Verilux light on Amazon is compact and lightweight, so that you can carry it around. Or try this iFrenchie Portable Light Therapy Lamp, $29.97 at Walmart, as a light therapy option. You can bring it to your workplace or coffee shop or keep it at home.

Nothing compares an invigorating morning shower to getting the motor running. Pair it with an invigorating body wash to boost your energy on those dark mornings. Dove's exfoliating body wash on Amazon recharges, energizes and illuminates your skin. This Energizer Mandelic Acid Body Wash from Naturium, $15.99 on Ulta, invigorates and deeply cleanses the skin.