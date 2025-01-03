Amazon's winter sale: update your home's look with these furniture deals

The beginning of the year is the ideal time to give your space a makeover. Adding a few new pieces of furniture to the rooms in your home can transform your space into a cozy paradise that you want to spend all your time in.

From dressers to bedframes, mattresses and couches, Amazon’s winter sale has it all. You can get major deals on select furniture now through January 17. Take advantage of these discounts and give your home a facelift this new year.

Original price: $339.99

Turn your bedroom into a mid-century modern paradise with this fluted six-drawer dresser. You can choose various colors, like light or dark wood, gray and white. The faux marble top is easy to clean but still gives your room a high-class vibe.

Original price: $169.99

A Tribesigns gold entryway table will make a statement as soon as your guests walk through the door. The faux marble paired with the gold-finished legs give a grand feel to this table. It’s the perfect place to store your keys, wallet, hats, gloves and any other items you use on a day-to-day basis.

Original price: $479.99

A Karl home U-shaped convertible sofa is a soft, mid-size sofa that comes in dozens of colors, so you can customize it to your space. The wood frame and metal legs make this couch extra comfortable and durable, holding up to 500 lbs.

Original price: $699.99

The EGOHOME 14-inch mattress has it all. The cooling cover helps regulate your body temperature while you sleep, so you stay comfortable throughout the night. It’s a US-made mattress that’s been tested for safety and durability. The EGOHOME also received the International Chiropractors Association’s endorsement.

Original price: $339.98

Get a cushy, giant leather recliner for less than $300 during Amazon’s winter sale. The faux leather upholstery makes this chair as classy as it is comfortable. Just pull the leaver, recline back and lift your feet, and you’ll never want to leave the comfort of this overstuffed chair.

Original price: $339.99

A king-size lift up storage bed frame offers a place to store your belongings, relax after a long day and charge your devices. Choose from a light gray, dark gray or tan finish and get a bed frame that will last you years. The soft headboard provides a comfortable place to lean back in bed while you charge your phone in the included charging ports.