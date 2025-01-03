Expand / Collapse search
Amazon's winter sale: update your home's look with these furniture deals

Revamp your space for less

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Relax in your newly furnished home with these furniture deals. 

Relax in your newly furnished home with these furniture deals.  (iStock )

The beginning of the year is the ideal time to give your space a makeover. Adding a few new pieces of furniture to the rooms in your home can transform your space into a cozy paradise that you want to spend all your time in.

From dressers to bedframes, mattresses and couches, Amazon’s winter sale has it all. You can get major deals on select furniture now through January 17. Take advantage of these discounts and give your home a facelift this new year.

Fluted 6-drawer dresser: on sale for $269.99

Original price: $339.99

Add a beautiful modern dresser to your room. 

Add a beautiful modern dresser to your room.  (Amazon )

Turn your bedroom into a mid-century modern paradise with this fluted six-drawer dresser. You can choose various colors, like light or dark wood, gray and white. The faux marble top is easy to clean but still gives your room a high-class vibe.

Tribesigns gold entryway table: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $169.99

Create a gorgeous entryway. 

Create a gorgeous entryway.  (Amazon )

A Tribesigns gold entryway table will make a statement as soon as your guests walk through the door. The faux marble paired with the gold-finished legs give a grand feel to this table. It’s the perfect place to store your keys, wallet, hats, gloves and any other items you use on a day-to-day basis.

Karl home convertible sectional sofa: on sale for $389.99

Original price: $479.99

This couch is durable, soft and the perfect size. 

This couch is durable, soft and the perfect size.  (Amazon)

A Karl home U-shaped convertible sofa is a soft, mid-size sofa that comes in dozens of colors, so you can customize it to your space. The wood frame and metal legs make this couch extra comfortable and durable, holding up to 500 lbs.

EGOHOME 14-inch king size memory foam mattress: on sale for $539

Original price: $699.99 

Sleep comfortably all night long on an EGOHOME mattress. 

Sleep comfortably all night long on an EGOHOME mattress.  (Amazon )

The EGOHOME 14-inch mattress has it all. The cooling cover helps regulate your body temperature while you sleep, so you stay comfortable throughout the night. It’s a US-made mattress that’s been tested for safety and durability. The EGOHOME also received the International Chiropractors Association’s endorsement.

Leather recliner chair: on sale for $254.98

Original price: $339.98

A recliner that's comfortable and stylish. 

A recliner that's comfortable and stylish.  (Amazon )

Get a cushy, giant leather recliner for less than $300 during Amazon’s winter sale. The faux leather upholstery makes this chair as classy as it is comfortable. Just pull the leaver, recline back and lift your feet, and you’ll never want to leave the comfort of this overstuffed chair.

King-size lift up storage bed frame: on sale for $288.99

Original price: $339.99

A great bed frame for storage and style. 

A great bed frame for storage and style.  (Amazon )

A king-size lift up storage bed frame offers a place to store your belongings, relax after a long day and charge your devices. Choose from a light gray, dark gray or tan finish and get a bed frame that will last you years. The soft headboard provides a comfortable place to lean back in bed while you charge your phone in the included charging ports.

