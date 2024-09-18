5 easy kitchen updates you can make for under $100

A major kitchen remodel may be outside your budget, but you can still make small updates that won't break the bank. Refreshing cabinets with a new coat of paint can transform your kitchen and bring it up to date. If painting is too much to take on, changing the hardware on your cabinetry can be another way to modernize your kitchen. Or, if you are looking for storage solutions, try adding a mobile pantry. Small updates are a great way to refurbish your kitchen and make the space feel new again.

Here are five affordable updates you can make to your kitchen today:

Updating the lighting in your kitchen is a functional and aesthetic update. Under-cabinet lights can complement your kitchen's design style and make it feel more complete. It also helps you see better when you are cooking. These nine-inch under-cabinet linkable light bars from Wayfair are easy to install with no tools required. The lights are controlled by a hands-free motion sensor or built-in power button. You can also change an old lighting fixture with a new one, like this LED six-light track lighting kit, which is $44.99 on Amazon.

Original price: $33.77

Add shelves to increase storage space. This Kitchen Countertop Organizer from Amazon is a perfect solution for cluttered countertops. It fits in a corner and is very sturdy. Try this Home Shark two-door storage cabinet for $89.99 at Walmart for extra storage. This sturdy kitchen pantry is the perfect place to stow away small kitchen appliances and snacks.

Original price: $38.99

Are you tired of your kitchen flooring but don't have the time (or the budget) to replace it? Just add a rug. Kitchen rugs are a great way to add color to a kitchen and make the room feel warmer. This beautiful and vibrant kitchen runner rug on Amazon has a rubber backing for good grip and is machine washable. Ruggable has a ton of designs that can be sized as kitchen runners, like this Jonathan Adler Inkdrop copper run on sale for $209.

Original price: $37.99

Updating cabinet hardware like the handles is an easy way to impact your kitchen. If your cabinetry has nobs, try switching to handles like this Ravinte five-inch cabinet pulls in matte black on Amazon. The matte black handles have a clean, timeless look that works with farmhouse, vintage, traditional and transitional styles. These cabinet cup pulls in matte black, $24.99 on Wayfair, are a good option if you want to go for the farmhouse look.

Original price: $59.99

Stick-on wallpaper is a great way to update your room with little effort. This subway tile peel-and-stick vinyl backsplash on Amazon has a strong adhesive and is durable. The tiles can be easily installed directly over existing panels or on smooth surfaces. Grab this pretty sky-blue mosaic tile design for $39.73 on Wayfair.