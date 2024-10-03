Amazon smart home devices on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon is celebrating its Prime members with its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Some of the largest discounts during the two days are on Amazon’s own products, namely its smart home products. So, if you’ve always wanted the house from the classic Disney’s Smart House, you can make your dream come true for a lot less.

You’ll find deals on security kits, TVs, lighting, Kindles and more. With these deals, you can make every electronic in your home easy to manage, all from the Alexa app. Plus, you can feel fancy when you use voice control to control everything from your lights to your thermostat.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $12.99

One of the easiest ways to turn your home into a smart house is to switch to smart light bulbs. These bulbs can be controlled through the Alexa app or Alexa voice control. These bulbs change colors and can be dimmed so you can control the mood in your home whenever you’d like.

Original price: $24.99

An Amazon smart plug can be added to any outlet, making it possible to control a variety of technology with Alexa. They can be used to control lamps, coffee makers and other household appliances.

Original price: $17.99

An Amazon smart switch is easy to install and gives you control over your smart lights wherever you are. Pair it with the Alexa app, and you can set routines for your lighting, helping you potentially save on your electricity bill.

Original price: $49.99

Stream music, podcasts and audiobooks through the crystal clear Amazon Echo Dot. You can also control other Amazon smart home devices, such as your TV, lights and thermostat, through the Echo Dot.

Original price: $179.99

Amazon’s newest Fire tablet is 25% faster than previous generations. It’s also lighter and more durable. You can watch your shows, browse apps and read longer with the 13-hour battery life.

Original price: $59.99

If you don’t have a smart TV, you can easily turn your TV into one with the help of an Amazon Fire TV stick. It loads all major streaming services and even allows you to play Xbox games without a console.

Original price: $519.99

Want an upgraded television? A 55-inch Amazon Fire TV has your favorite streaming services built in and connects to Alexa so you can control your TV through the app or via voice command.

Original price: $139.99

Households with many family members are likely causing a drain on your Wi-Fi. An Amazon eero Wi-Fi router pushes your Wi-Fi signal throughout the house, helping keep speeds up, no matter how many members of your family are online.

Original price: $159.98

Protect the outside of your home with an outdoor security setup. You can get the Blink video doorbell and a security camera for outside in one bundle, for about $100 off. You can monitor who is at your door and see if anyone trespasses into your yard.

Original price: $89.99

Control all your Amazon devices from an Amazon Echo Show hub. On the 5.5-inch display screen, you can see news and weather, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows and much more.

Original price: $249.99

You can get everything you need to keep your home secure with a Ring eight-piece kit. It includes one base station, a keypad, four contact sensors for your windows and doors, a motion detector and a range extender.

Original price: $79.99

Switch from a traditional thermostat to an Amazon smart thermostat if you want to save on your heating bill. Connect it to Alexa and you can automatically switch between your preferred home, away and sleep temperatures.

Original price: $69.99

Understanding what’s in your air can help you breathe better. An Amazon smart air quality monitor measures carbon monoxide, humidity, temperature and more, so you can take action and improve your air quality. Alexa will let you know via voice message or through Echo if it detects poor air quality.

Original price: $119.99

Get immersive sound from your TV when you attach an Amazon Fire TV soundbar. It enhances TV audio, creating clearer dialogue and deeper bass. The soundbar works seamlessly with a Fire TV, but can also be used with other non-Amazon branded TVs.