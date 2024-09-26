14 power tools featured in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days that'll help get your DIY projects done

Whether you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just getting started with home improvement projects, having the right power tools is essential for tackling any project. With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner, it's the perfect time to refresh your tool shed.

On sale are powerhouse items like a robust chainsaw for meticulous trimming, a high-velocity leaf blower for maintaining your yard and a high-tech circular saw for flawless cuts.

Original price: $56.99

A rotary tool helps you work with small surfaces, whether that’s wood, metal or glass. The tool comes with a set of attachments that help you carve, sand and etch anything you need to. Amazon has a corded rotary tool set with 180 pieces included.

Original price: $1,415.40

Looking to upgrade your old miter saw? It doesn’t get much better than this Makita miter saw with a laser for perfectly straight cutting. This saw has an increased capacity that can cut up to 8" crown molding, 6-3/4" baseboard and make 15" crosscuts.

Original price: $199

Cutting down limbs and trees requires a trusty chainsaw, preferably a cordless one for easier use. The Skil battery-powered chainsaw, currently on sale on Amazon, provides a long-lasting battery. Using the chainsaw, you can cut through soft and hard wood, trunks and branches.

Original price: $99.99

When you have stubborn nuts and bolts you need to get loose, a socket wrench set will be your best friend. Instead of struggling with other wrenches, pull out your socket wrench, and you’ll have your bolts replaced in no time.

This 65-piece socket wrench set comes with every size attachment you should require to complete most projects.

Original price: $89

For basic cutting, a circular saw can get the job done. A SKIL circular saw has a long-lasting battery and is lightweight, perfect for novice and experienced users alike.

Original price: $99.99

You can get both a cordless drill and an impact driver for $30 off on Amazon. You also get the battery charger, and two batteries included. The batteries are long-lasting and are designed to stay cool no matter how much you use the drill.

Original price: $315.99

When you need more than just sandpaper or an electric sander, a belt sander can help. They’re one of the most rigorous sanders, so you can shape objects or sand down tough surfaces. A Makita belt sander is a low-noise, powerful sander that will sand furniture, wood and other surfaces fast.

Original price: $280.60

Every experienced woodworker needs a compact router to cut, shape and trim wood. Routers allow you to create finished edges, corners and patterns on your projects. Get a Makita cordless router that’s easy to use and battery-powered.

Original price: $239

Air compressors help power everything from nail guns to drills and wrenches. They’re a vital tool in any workshop. The Makita air compressor is a low-noise compressor, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Original price: $99.99

An impact wrench acts like a socket wrench but is electric, helping you loosen or tighten bolts and lug nuts with ease. A KIMO cordless impact wrench weighs just 3.5 pounds, perfect for beginner users. It also creates virtually no sound and has a high torque of 600 lbs.

Original price: $99.99

You can DIY your own tree trimming easily with a pole saw. The IMOUMLIVE 2-in-1 cordless power saw has no pesky cord, so you can reach anywhere in your yard, and the pole saw transforms into a mini chainsaw for cutting branches and small trees.

Original price: $94

Fall means it’s time to clean up all the leaves falling in your yard. Upgrade from just a rake and opt for a leaf blower this year instead. Using the BLACK+DECKER electric leaf blower means you can move leaves, suck them up into the included backpack and mulch them up for later use.

Original price: $222.80

A cordless multi-tool can be used for cutting, sanding, scraping, grout removal and more. A Makita multi-tool is a low-sound, long-lasting option that will help with whatever DIY project you have going.

Original price: $89.99

Need to cut through tough materials? A reciprocating saw can saw through even the hardest wood, plastic and even metal. SKIL has a battery-operated reciprocating saw complete with an LED light and a blade that’s easy to change out.