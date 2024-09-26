Expand / Collapse search
14 power tools featured in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days that'll help get your DIY projects done

Tackle any project with these tools

Christopher Murray
These power tools can help you complete any project in your home. 

Whether you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just getting started with home improvement projects, having the right power tools is essential for tackling any project. With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner, it's the perfect time to refresh your tool shed.

On sale are powerhouse items like a robust chainsaw for meticulous trimming, a high-velocity leaf blower for maintaining your yard and a high-tech circular saw for flawless cuts.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Rotary tool: on sale for $31.99

Original price: $56.99

Work on small projects with a rotary tool. 

A rotary tool helps you work with small surfaces, whether that’s wood, metal or glass. The tool comes with a set of attachments that help you carve, sand and etch anything you need to. Amazon has a corded rotary tool set with 180 pieces included.

Miter saw with laser: $794.01

Original price: $1,415.40

Get over 40% off on this Makita miter saw. 

Looking to upgrade your old miter saw? It doesn’t get much better than this Makita miter saw with a laser for perfectly straight cutting. This saw has an increased capacity that can cut up to 8" crown molding, 6-3/4" baseboard and make 15" crosscuts.

Cordless chainsaw: on sale for $149

Original price: $199

Cut anything in your path with this chainsaw. 

Cutting down limbs and trees requires a trusty chainsaw, preferably a cordless one for easier use. The Skil battery-powered chainsaw, currently on sale on Amazon, provides a long-lasting battery. Using the chainsaw, you can cut through soft and hard wood, trunks and branches.

Socket wrench set: on sale for $84.99

Original price: $99.99

Loosen any nut or bolt with the right socket wrench. 

When you have stubborn nuts and bolts you need to get loose, a socket wrench set will be your best friend. Instead of struggling with other wrenches, pull out your socket wrench, and you’ll have your bolts replaced in no time. 

This 65-piece socket wrench set comes with every size attachment you should require to complete most projects.

Cordless circular saw: on sale for $69

Original price: $89

Circular saws help you complete a large variety of woodworking projects. 

For basic cutting, a circular saw can get the job done. A SKIL circular saw has a long-lasting battery and is lightweight, perfect for novice and experienced users alike.

Cordless drill and impact driver kit: on sale for $69

Original price: $99.99

SKIL provides a powerful battery-powered drill. 

You can get both a cordless drill and an impact driver for $30 off on Amazon. You also get the battery charger, and two batteries included. The batteries are long-lasting and are designed to stay cool no matter how much you use the drill.

Belt sander: on sale for $246.47

Original price: $315.99

Sand rough, uneven surfaces with a belt sander. 

When you need more than just sandpaper or an electric sander, a belt sander can help. They’re one of the most rigorous sanders, so you can shape objects or sand down tough surfaces. A Makita belt sander is a low-noise, powerful sander that will sand furniture, wood and other surfaces fast.

Cordless Compact Router: on sale for $132.15

Original price: $280.60

Create round edges or patterns on your woodworking projects. 

Every experienced woodworker needs a compact router to cut, shape and trim wood. Routers allow you to create finished edges, corners and patterns on your projects. Get a Makita cordless router that’s easy to use and battery-powered.

Electric air compressor: on sale for $186.42

Original price: $239

Run high-powered tools with an air compressor. 

Air compressors help power everything from nail guns to drills and wrenches. They’re a vital tool in any workshop. The Makita air compressor is a low-noise compressor, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Cordless impact wrench: on sale for $89.99

Original price: $99.99

Loosen lug nuts or screws with an impact wrench. 

An impact wrench acts like a socket wrench but is electric, helping you loosen or tighten bolts and lug nuts with ease. A KIMO cordless impact wrench weighs just 3.5 pounds, perfect for beginner users. It also creates virtually no sound and has a high torque of 600 lbs.

2-in-1 cordless pole saw: on sale for $89.99

Original price: $99.99

Trim your branches on your own. 

You can DIY your own tree trimming easily with a pole saw. The IMOUMLIVE 2-in-1 cordless power saw has no pesky cord, so you can reach anywhere in your yard, and the pole saw transforms into a mini chainsaw for cutting branches and small trees.

Electric leaf blower, vacuum and mulcher: on sale for $79

Original price: $94

Get rid of all your leaves with a 3-in-1 leaf blower. 

Fall means it’s time to clean up all the leaves falling in your yard. Upgrade from just a rake and opt for a leaf blower this year instead. Using the BLACK+DECKER electric leaf blower means you can move leaves, suck them up into the included backpack and mulch them up for later use.

Cordless multi-tool: on sale for $109.42

Original price: $222.80

A multi-tool has a variety of functions. 

A cordless multi-tool can be used for cutting, sanding, scraping, grout removal and more. A Makita multi-tool is a low-sound, long-lasting option that will help with whatever DIY project you have going.

Reciprocating saw: on sale for $65

Original price: $89.99

Saw through a variety of tough materials. 

Need to cut through tough materials? A reciprocating saw can saw through even the hardest wood, plastic and even metal. SKIL has a battery-operated reciprocating saw complete with an LED light and a blade that’s easy to change out.

Deals