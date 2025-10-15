Fitbits, Apple Watches and more: the best fitness trackers to get your steps in

Whether you’re trying to hit 10,000 steps, are training for a marathon or are just trying to sit less, a good step tracker can help you stay accountable. From basic pedometers to smartwatches packed with health tracking features, these step counters can make it more fun to stay active.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the more basic Fitbit models. It provides you with a daily readiness score and tracks your steps and other workouts. There are more than 20 exercise modes for precise tracking, and you’ll get regular reminders to move throughout the day. The Fitbit Inspire 3 also offers overall wellness tracking. You get a daily stress management score, have access to mindfulness sessions and you’ll get irregular heart rhythm notifications. Your sleep is also automatically tracked, and you’ll see your personalized sleep profile that shows how well you slept the night before. With up to 10 days of battery life, you won’t need to constantly charge your Fitbit.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a slightly more advanced step and health tracker. You get all the same step, wellness and sleep tracking as the Inspire 3, but with more connectivity. The Charge 6 gives you your heart rate in real time when you’re working out by connecting your compatible exercise machine. There are also more than 40 exercise modes, so you can track everything you do, including swimming, thanks to the water-resistant technology.

Get fitness tracking and other smartwatch features with the Fitbit Versa 4. Tracking your steps is just one small part of the Fitbit Versa. The built-in GPS and workout intensity map help you keep track of all your exercise routines. Plus, monitor your heart rate 24/7 and take advantage of sleep tracking to learn how to sleep better. You can also use the watch as a phone by answering calls, texts and receiving phone notifications. While the battery life is just six days compared to ten on other models, you trade it for more advanced wellness, fitness and tech features.

An Oura Ring 4 is a more wearable step and health tracker. The ring tracks 50 different health metrics, including sleep, workouts, stress, heart health, women’s health and step tracking. Designed for full-time wear, the Oura Ring is water-resistant and durable. You get up to eight days of battery life on a full charge. Oura Rings fit differently than standard rings, so make sure you get a sizing kit before purchasing your ring.

All Apple Watches have basic step tracking, but the Apple Watch SE is Apple’s most affordable option. The watch is the perfect fitness partner and will track steps, calories burned, your heart rate and more. You can also connect it to your phone and send texts, take calls and listen to music or podcasts. The battery lasts for 18 hours, and you get an additional eight hours of life when you charge the watch for just 15 minutes. On top of workout metrics, the Apple Watch SE will track your sleep, giving you a daily sleep score and sending sleep apnea notifications.

Apple’s latest watch, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a more advanced version of previous generations. The watch will send you hypertension notifications if it finds you have chronic high blood pressure. You can also take an ECG anytime and get notifications for a high or low heart rate. The lightweight design is comfortable to wear all day long, and the improved 24-hour battery life means you can wear the watch longer without having to constantly charge it.

Along with health metrics, you also get more fitness metrics. The watch comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+. You get a built-in Workout Buddy powered by Apple AI, which gives you features like heart rate zones and personalized workouts.

Off-road runners and race walkers will love the durability of the Garmin Forerunner 55. Using GPS, the watch tracks how far, how fast and where you’ve run. With up to two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode, you can wear this watch longer than many other smartwatches. The watch includes training tools like race time predictions and finish time estimates to help you train for marathons. There are also workout modes for cycling, swimming, pilates and more. No matter how you work out, Garmin will suggest routines based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time.

If you prefer a tracker that doesn’t have a distracting screen, the Amazfit Helio strap offers step and health tracking without the extras. Via the Zepp app, you can track your steps, heart rate, stress levels and sleep. It’ll also track your strength training workouts, including reps, sets and rest periods. There are a total of 27 sports modes that can help you track specific exercise routines. Get up to 10 days of battery life even if you’re wearing the strap day and night.

The GRV fitness tracker is a no-frills watch that tracks your steps, calories burned, distance walked and how long you’ve slept. If constantly being aware of your heart rate and blood pressure is too much information, GRV is the better option. It’s affordable and just tracks your workouts. It gives up to seven days of battery life, and a quick two to three-hour charge gives you a full battery. The watch can work independently without the need for an app, so it’s suitable for those who are looking for a simple, easy-to-use step tracker.

If you want a simple pedometer that just tracks your steps when you need it to, this 3D clip-on pedometer gets the job done. No app or Bluetooth is required, just clip the pedometer to your pants before you head out for a walk. You can reset the step counter by simply holding the reset button for three to five seconds. You can also use the included lanyard to hang the step counter from your neck while walking or running. The included battery can last up to a year before it needs to be replaced.

