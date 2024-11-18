Amazon Black Friday: Grab these hot toys at a discount

Amazon's Black Friday sale is a great time to enjoy significant discounts on toys. The retailer has excellent bargains on hot toys of the holiday season, making it a great time to cross items off your holiday shopping list.

This year, the retailer has extended its Black Friday savings for 12 full days – from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2. Sign up for a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!) to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 toys on sale for Black Friday perfect to put under the tree this Christmas:

Original price: $15.99

This classic game is a great stocking stuffer or gift that will bring the family together for hours of fun. Young and old will enjoy this simple game that requires balance, patience and manual dexterity.

Original price: $49.99

Lego fans and car fanatics will love merging their passions with this Bugatti Bolide Racing Car Building Set. The set builds the Bugatti Bolide race car for builders aged nine and up with true-to-life details, including a working W16 engine, steering and scissor doors. The car's stunning looks steal the show, with a yellow and black color scheme and authentic sticker details.

Original price: $24.99

Marvel's Spider-Man Ultimate Web Blaster uses an innovative web fluid that turns into a gel-like webbing so you can show off your nest Spider-Man skills. It has three ways to play, including being able to strap the blaster onto your wrist. Just push a button to blast webs or water.

Original price: $14.99

These kid-friendly binoculars are perfect for young explorers because they are designed with enlarged focus-free eyepieces over three times the size of ordinary binoculars. The perfect-fit goggles with placement guide enable kids (even toddlers) to see up close.

Original price: $29.99

This rock painting kit includes paints that glow in the dark. Your kids will have a great time painting fun designs on rocks that they can watch come to life in the dark. The set includes everything young artists need to make a beautiful creation.

Original price: $59.99

Furby fans will love adding Furby Glow in The Dark Galaxy Edition to their collection. This Furby has eyes and ears that glow in the dark and respond to voice commands and touch. It has more than 600 responses and can light up, glow in the dark and dance.

Original price: $269.99

Do your cleaning routine a favor and grab this portable go-kart for the little one. This go-kart has adjustable speed options ranging from zero to five miles per hour. It also has a mop feature that works best with a dry microfiber cloth. So your kid cleans the floor while they play.

Original price: $32.99

These internet-famous magnetic blocks are highly recommended by homes. They say the fun, stackable designs are a great way to keep little hands occupied. The blocks feature many patterns and are suitable for ages four and up.

Original price: $74.83

Keep kids busy indoors with this Little Tikes trampoline. The trampoline has a large jumping surface to help provide stability for young bouncers. The balance bar helps them stay upright and even pushes them to greater (but safer) heights.

Original price: $24.95

Slime is still very on trend and your kids are sure to enjoy this ultimate slime kit. This kit has over 50 different slime supplies all in one box to create 18 beautifully wacky colors of crystal slime, ranging from clear to purple. It also includes 12 types of glitter, various foam beads, fishbowl beads and more.