12 must-have baby feeding essentials on sale now on Amazon

Feeding a baby in the first year can look different for every baby. Some moms are strictly breast milk, and other moms opt to formula feed. Whatever you choose in those early days, you'll need equipment to support that feeding method. Parents who breastfeed will want to check out options for easy pumping, storage, and cleaning. Parents that bottle-feed will want to select bottles, formula, heating, and cleaning equipment.

As your baby grows, you'll have to think about solids – from introducing them to moving them to the more advanced feeding stages. Solid feeding is fun, but it can be challenging to get it right without supporting equipment like blenders and storage.

Remember snacks and on-the-go feeding – these are essential for a day out with baby. There are several considerations to make, whatever your choice of feeding is. Here's a list of 10 must-have baby feeding essentials for which you can get a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs until the end of February. It's a once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo, and more.

Find first-year baby feeding essentials from those early days to solids. We've picked 10 you will want to take advantage of. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Bottle Warmer, GROWNSY 8-in-1 Fast Baby Milk Warmer $49.99, $31.99

Whether you formula feed or breastfeed, your baby will likely have their bottle warmed at some point. This bottle warmer from GROWNSY only takes three minutes to warm milk to the perfect temperature. It also has various other settings that include thawing or keeping milk warm.

Philips AVENT Anti-Colic Baby Bottles $29.99, $23.99

You may be looking for new bottles because finding the right bottle to fit your baby's needs is an imperfect science. Try these Philips AVENT Anti-Colic Baby Bottles, designed to reduce colic, gas, and reflux.

Dr. Brown's® Milestones 100% Silicone Baby Bottle Handles $12.99, now $10.38

These grippy bottle handles are perfect for babies transitioning from bottle to cup. Silicone Handles help teach baby independent drinking skills while using the familiar baby bottle. The removable handle fits all Dr. Brown's wide-neck bottles and most wide bottles and sippy cups.

Medela Manual breast pump $24.94

You may have overlooked the importance of having a simple breast pump handy that is easily portable. If you did, try this Medela Manual breast pump. This pump can easily fit into your handbag, so you can take it almost anywhere and pump.

Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags $21.59, now $14.68

Aside from producing the milk, finding an efficient way to store breastmilk is critical to success. Try these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags. The bags have been hygienically pre-sealed with durable material and double-zipper protection to prevent leaking. They are perfect for safely storing breastmilk in the freezer or fridge or when traveling.

Medela Quick Clean MicroSteam Bags 12 count $14.09, now $11.83

Cut your sterilizing time down significantly with these Medela Quick Clean MicroSteam Bags. Using a microwave and water, the bag kills 99.9% of most bacteria and germs in 3 minutes. These are perfect for sanitizing most breast pump parts and accessories, including bottles, nipples, pacifiers, cups, breast shields and more. Plus, they can be used up to 20 times.

Dr. Brown's Baby Bib with Adjustable Collar 2-pack $12.99, now $11.04

Unless you plan to bathe your baby after a solid feeding, reach for Dr. Brown's Baby Bib with Adjustable Collar to keep messes controlled. This waterproof bib features a crumb catcher pocket and an adjustable collar that grows with baby.

EVLA'S Baby Food Maker $124.97, now $104.97

Take out some of the stress of introducing solids by controlling what you feed baby. This EVLA'S Baby Food Maker will keep you in charge of what goes into baby's mouth. That baby food steamer and blender allows you to steam baby's food and blend conveniently in three easy steps. Parents will love this machine's self-cleaning feature.

Samuelworld Baby Food Storage Container $19.99, now $16.99

You'll want to store any leftover solid foods in this Samuelworld Baby Food Storage Container. This container comes with an airtight lid that seals the freshness of the baby food.

NumNum Baby Spoons Set $16.99, now $13.99

NumNum Baby Spoons are designed for little hands. Each set has two pre-spoons perfect for purees, doubling as a teether for sore gums, and an open-channel spoon designed to grip soft solids.

Plum Organics | Stage 1 Food Meals $29.03

You can make traveling while introducing solids less of a headache by packing these Plum Organics | Stage 1 Food Meals. The pack includes 18 pouches of baby-pleasing flavors that will keep your little one satisfied on the go.

Plum Organics Mighty Puffs Snack For Babies $19.76, now $17.12

These Plum Organics Mighty Puffs Snack For Babies are perfect for keeping babies entertained and fed. Reviews said that the flavors make this a go-to snack option.