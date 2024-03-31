Expand / Collapse search
Family witnesses gator munching on prey at Texas beach: 'Without a care in the world'

The alligator likely strayed away from freshwater to rid himself of parasites

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Alligator seen chomping away on a bull redfish at Texas beach Video

Alligator seen chomping away on a bull redfish at Texas beach

Fishing enthusiast Hunter Ham recently captured footage of an alligator on a Texas beach eating a bull redfish. Gators are primarily freshwater creatures. (Source: Hunter Ham via TMX)

A beachgoer recently captured the moment an alligator chomped away at a fish at a Texas beach.

Hunter Ham told TMX that he spotted the gator at Sea Rim State Park near Sabine Pass, which is not far from the border of Louisiana and Texas. He was driving by a beach with his wife and three children when he noticed the reptile on Mar. 23.

"We were driving out, about 150 yards from where we played on the beach when we saw it," Ham recounted. "You could tell, this was ‘his beach’ and he was chilling without a care in the world."

Video shows the alligator standing on the beach while eating a bull redfish. Ham said that he could tell the type of fish from its length, eyes and mouth.

Split image of gator on beach

Hunter Ham took the video at Sea Rim State Park near Sabine Pass, Texas. (AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

"That is a brute," he was heard saying on video. 

While alligators are primarily freshwater reptiles, Ham said that the animal likely walked over from a nearby source of freshwater "to finish his meal and bathe in the sun."

"[Texas Parks and Wildlife] explained that gators will sometimes come into the saltwater, briefly, to rid themselves of parasites," he explained. "This chill dude had no fears for us. What a beautiful creature, at a distance. What a treat!"

Close-up of gator on beach

Ham was able to identify the fish that the gator was eating from its eyes and mouth. (AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

"There have always been gators around the area and the beach, it's just rare that we got it on film this day. He was just catching some rays and probably going to wash off the parasites. Seemed like a chill gator when given space."

The fishing enthusiast added that the beach holds a special meaning to him, as he's visited it many times before.

Sea Rim State Park sign

Sea Rim State Park, where the gator was found, is near the border of Texas and Louisiana. (Google Maps)

"Our beaches are brown and the waves are generally flat, but we're blessed to live here," Ham acknowledged. "I learned the mystical art of surfing without waves here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ham for additional comment.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.