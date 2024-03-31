Family witnesses gator munching on prey at Texas beach: 'Without a care in the world'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A beachgoer recently captured the moment an alligator chomped away at a fish at a Texas beach.

Hunter Ham told TMX that he spotted the gator at Sea Rim State Park near Sabine Pass, which is not far from the border of Louisiana and Texas. He was driving by a beach with his wife and three children when he noticed the reptile on Mar. 23.

"We were driving out, about 150 yards from where we played on the beach when we saw it," Ham recounted. "You could tell, this was ‘his beach’ and he was chilling without a care in the world."

Video shows the alligator standing on the beach while eating a bull redfish. Ham said that he could tell the type of fish from its length, eyes and mouth.

"That is a brute," he was heard saying on video.

While alligators are primarily freshwater reptiles, Ham said that the animal likely walked over from a nearby source of freshwater "to finish his meal and bathe in the sun."

"[Texas Parks and Wildlife] explained that gators will sometimes come into the saltwater, briefly, to rid themselves of parasites," he explained. "This chill dude had no fears for us. What a beautiful creature, at a distance. What a treat!"

"There have always been gators around the area and the beach, it's just rare that we got it on film this day. He was just catching some rays and probably going to wash off the parasites. Seemed like a chill gator when given space."

The fishing enthusiast added that the beach holds a special meaning to him, as he's visited it many times before.

"Our beaches are brown and the waves are generally flat, but we're blessed to live here," Ham acknowledged. "I learned the mystical art of surfing without waves here."

