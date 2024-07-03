New AI tech selects personalized fragrances based on shoppers' preferences

Choosing a signature scent just got personal.

New artificial intelligence technology from iRomaScents aims to elevate the experience of picking out perfume and cologne in the department store.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, iRomaScents co-founders Avner Gal and Erin Berry, who are based in Israel, showed off the functionality of their digital scent generator.

Inside the circular device are 45 refillable cartridges — each of which holds a different fragrance.

On the front end, the "AI Wizard" application asks users a variety of questions, such as gender, age, type of fragrance, fragrance strength, time of wear and budget.

The Wizard also asks what kind of scents the user prefers – such as fruity or floral – and how the user would like to feel when wearing fragrance, such as sexy, chic or fresh.

The technology then chooses one fragrance based on the user's responses, along with three backup recommendations.

If the user would like to try the selected fragrance, the person can tap on the screen — and the iRomaScents device will spritz the sample onto a test strip or directly onto the person's wrist.

The app can connect to three iRomaScents devices at a time, allowing for up to 135 available fragrances.

"In a very short process, you have the ability to decide … without [interacting] with the seller," Gal said. "And you walk away with at least one item in your hand."

He added, "When you're buying fragrances, it's very intimate. You don't want anyone to interfere with that."

In addition to helping consumers choose from an overwhelming number of fragrances, Gal noted that iRomaScents could also help to make the shopping process more efficient and reduce the need for employees to manually provide samples.

The iRomaScents AI tool is also available for online shopping, taking shoppers through the matching process and directing them to stores where their recommended fragrance is available.

Each fragrance preference match-up will help build the tool's database through machine learning, Gal said.

iRomaScents generators are currently in use at Maison KOSE stores in Tokyo, Japan, but the company is planning to implement them in U.S. stores at a future date.

The co-founders noted that the public has been "wowed" by the device.

At trade shows, nearly 100% of attendees who have tried the device said they plan to purchase the recommended fragrance, Berry said.

Alternative applications

Beyond commercial retail, the co-founders said the iRomaScents device could be used in other scenarios eventually.

One potential application is to use fragrance in educational settings, such as classrooms or museums, to introduce scent into lessons.

Other future possibilities, Gal mentioned, could include implementing the device in movie theaters for an immersive cinematic experience.

It could also potentially help people with anosmia (loss of smell) to identify scents.