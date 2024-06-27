Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

These dog breeds are most susceptible to overheating in the summer weather: Find out which ones

Chief veterinarian at Petco shared tips for how to keep pets cool this season

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Warm temperatures are officially here for the summer as people in many parts of the country are struggling to stay cool and hydrated. 

Pets shouldn’t be overlooked during this hot time; they can often struggle with cooling down. 

Petco chief veterinarian Dr. Whitney Miller shared insights with Fox News Digital about some of the dog breeds that are the most vulnerable during heat waves. 

HOT SUMMER SAFETY: HOW TO KEEP YOUR PET HEALTHY IN EXTREME TEMPERATURES THIS SEASON

The San Antonio, Texas-based vet said that dogs can be vulnerable during the heat of summer for multiple reasons — including their paw pads and fur. 

Golden retriever in pool

Golden retrievers are some of the dogs most susceptible to heatstrokes, said one veterinarian.  (iStock)

"Dogs have sweat glands mainly in their paw pads, so [their] primary way to cool themselves down is by panting … The brachycephalic airway impacts airflow [so] they are unable to cool themselves down effectively in even mild heat," she explained. 

PET SUMMER SAFETY: 5 PLANTS THAT ARE TOXIC FOR CATS AND DOGS

She added that dogs with "longer and thicker coats are also more susceptible to heatstroke."

The top dog breeds most susceptible to heatstroke

Dog drinking water

Animal owners need to ensure their pets are well hydrated during the hot summer months.  (iStock)

Bulldogs

Boxers

Pugs

Boston terriers

Shih tzus

HOW TO KEEP PETS SAFE AND HEALTHY AS TEMPERATURES RISE

Chow chows

Golden retrievers

Huskies

Miller said the first five breeds listed here are brachycephalic dogs — which typically have issues with flat faces and narrow airways.

Dogs that are young and of puppy age, plus dogs that are older and of senior age, are at higher risk of heatstroke.

Dogs that are young and of puppy age, plus dogs that are older and of senior age, are at higher risk of heatstroke. (iStock)

The last three breeds listed, however, struggle with longer or thicker coats of fur that can lead to the dogs getting overheated. 

In addition to the two primary reasons for heatstroke, Miller said dogs that are young, of puppy age, plus dogs that are older, of senior age, are also at higher risk. 

Similarly, Miller advised pet owners to keep a special eye out for dogs that have poor physical fitness or ones that are overweight. 

"While the above breeds and factors make some dogs more susceptible to heatstroke, any pet can suffer from heat-related illness," Miller said.

Dog walking

Be cautious about the time of day when walking your dog, said one expert.  (iStock)

She added that preventing your pet from getting overheated is key during the warm summer months. 

"Provide clean, cool drinking water and access to shade. Never leave your pet outside or in a hot car for a long period of time, regardless of shade," she advised. 

Miller suggested dog owners adjust their walking routines to ensure their pet isn’t susceptible to getting overheated during peak sun hours of the day. 

The veterinarian also recommended maintaining a regular grooming schedule during the warmer months. She said that dogs with a double coating will not experience regrowth of that same textured hair if shaved. 

Dog drinking water and walking

A veterinarian discussed the dog breeds that are more susceptible to heatstrokes this summer than other dog types. (iStock)

As for the signs that your dog is getting overheated, Miller said to look out for panting, drooling, deep and rapid breathing, weakness, disorientation and vomiting. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

"If your pets are exhibiting these symptoms on a hot day, bring them into a cool, well-ventilated area and give them cool (not cold) water," she said. 

As always, she recommended seeing a veterinarian if you are unable to reduce your pet’s temperature. 

