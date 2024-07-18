5 specialty hot dogs to enjoy in America, plus viral wedding trend leaves brides with brand new look

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

DIG IN – In celebration of an American summer staple food choice, Fox News Digital has highlighted five regional hot dogs from coast to coast. Did your favorite make the list? Continue reading...

'GRACE UNDER PRESSURE' – Historian Craig Shirley said that former President Donald Trump displayed "grace under pressure" after being shot and, like Ronald Reagan, will soar in personal faith and political power. Continue reading...

CHOP CHOP – A viral TikTok trend has brides completely changing their look between the wedding ceremony and reception by chopping lots of inches off their hair. Three new brides reveal why. Continue reading...

BABY FACE – Akil "Sonny" McLeod from Arizona has been named the 2024 Gerber Baby. The McLeod family discussed their 1-year-old son's success with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

SUMMER SAFETY WARNING – Dr. Meghan Martin, a pediatric emergency medicine physician in St. Petersburg, Florida, returned to TikTok to reveal her list of the five most dangerous water toys for kids in summer. Continue reading...

DOOMSDAY READY? – Costco is going viral on Instagram after a user posted about the wholesaler's emergency meals dubbed the "apocalypse dinner kit." The Reel has garnered millions of views. Continue reading...

ROVER RESCUE – Firefighters and officials rescued a large dog that weighed 160 pounds from Saddle Mountain in Oregon. The pup had injured paws and was carried on a stretcher. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

