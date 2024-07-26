Expand / Collapse search
Deals

5 bestselling items on Amazon for summer fun with friends and family

Check out these fun buys, from an inflatable kayak to an outdoor game

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
summer fun Amazon ECOMM split

Make the most of the time you have left this summer with the top-selling items on Amazon. (iStock)

Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation or a mix of both, the summer offers endless opportunities for fun. 

Whether it's a camping excursion, a beach day, a festival, a road trip or a backyard BBQ, below are buys to help max out on the fun meter.  

From outdoor games to water sports and even something for a rainy day, here are five bestselling and top-rated-by-customer items on Amazon that will enhance of all your summer adventures. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. Intex Challenger Kayak, $79.22 on Amazon 

kayak-amazon-ecomm-summer

This inflatable kayak from Intex measures 86 inches in length and can carry up to 220 pounds. (Amazon)

Have you always wanted to own a kayak but didn’t think you could afford it? 

Check out this inflatable and totally affordable vinyl one from Intex. 

It’s made for adventuring on lakes and mild rivers. 

It's lightweight, compact and includes everything you need to get started, including paddles and an air pump.

2. Spikeball Game Set, $63.99 on Amazon 

spikeball-game-kit-amazon-ecomm-summer

This Spikeball set available on Amazon comes with one ball, one net and a drawstring bag for carrying the kit. (Amazon)

Spikeball is an exciting and competitive sport similar to volleyball but with a twist.

It’s easy to set up and play in your backyard, beach or park.

Plus, it’s safe for all ages and all skill levels.

3. Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler, $44.99 on Amazon 

Amazon Coleman-chair-summer-ecomm

The Coleman portable camping chair has built-in cushions in the seat and in the back, along with pockets, a mesh cup holder and adjustable arm heights. (Amazon)

Whether you’re a camping enthusiast or a sports parent, you know that a bag chair is a must. 

This portable camping chair is perfect for outdoor events, camping trips and beach days. 

The nearly 5-star-rated chair features a built-in cooler to keep your drinks cold, a comfortable and sturdy design, and extra pockets to stash other essentials, according to the Amazon product description.

4. Gatorade Stainless Steel Sport Bottle, $29.37 at Amazon 

stainless-steel-gatorade-bottle-Amazon

Gatorade's stainless steel sport bottle has double-wall insulation to keep your drinks cold in the summer heat. (Amazon)

Don’t let all those hot summer days lead to dehydration. 

This durable, high-performance, double-wall insulated stainless steel tumbler from beloved sports brand Gatorade keeps your beverages cold (or hot) for hours, making it a solid option for summer outings. 

5. Cricut Explore 3 Smart Cutting Machine Bundle, $328.99 on Amazon

cricut-kit-amazon-ecomm

Beat summer boredom with the Cricut vinyl cutting machine for in-home activities. (Amazon)

Rainy days in summer are inevitable, and so are the cries of "I’m bored" that accompany them. 

Keep boredom at bay with this Cricut vinyl cutting machine, which offers endless opportunities for in-home creativity. 

It allows you to personalize pretty much anything like a pro, from cards to hats, T-shirts, and whatever else kids' (or adults') hearts desire.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 