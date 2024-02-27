5 Amazon finds that'll help you enjoy the slopes in style

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, you know that it takes the right gear to hit the slopes — and between that, equipment and lift tickets, it can set you back a pretty penny.

Not to mention, smart ski bunnies like to outfit themselves in high-quality gear that withstands harsh conditions and is stylish.

Here is a list of five essentials for hitting the slopes in style this ski season, all available on Amazon.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

EXP Vision Goggles, $26.99, Amazon

One of the most critical yet overlooked ski accessories is goggles.

You want a pair that not only shields your eyes from the harsh sun reflecting off the snow but is also anti-glare and anti-fog.

10 AMAZON KITCHEN GADGETS BOTH BEGINNERS AND HOME CHEFS WILL LOVE

This affordable pair checks off all the boxes and looks cool with its rainbow-colored lenses at a wallet-friendly price.

ArcticX Insulated Bib Overalls, $41.98 Amazon

While bib overalls from other brands will cost you upwards of $200-$300 or more, this insulated pair is an affordable $50.

5 COOL GIFTS FOR BIRD LOVERS TO GRAB ON AMAZON NOW

It’s insulated for warmth and waterproof just like other brands, plus it comes in lots of color choices and short and tall lengths.

Turtle Fur Neck Warmer, $18, Amazon

You could be upset if you step off the chair lift and realize you forgot to pack a neck gaiter.

This super soft double-layer fleece can be pulled up to cover the lower face or down for just neck coverage and offers UPF 50 sun protection.

SPOYR Heated Vest, $39.99, Amazon

This gives new life to layers.

It fits under your shell and warms your core without being too bulky, so you’ll never feel too cold.

It heats in seconds and has varying temps, so you can choose the degree of warmth you want for up to 10 hours.

10 AMAZON PATIO ITEMS FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO REVAMP THEIR OUTDOOR SPACE

"This jacket is amazing!" exclaimed one reviewer. "For the price, it is the best one yet."

At a deal for $49.99, this combo set comes with a bag for stashing your boots and all your accessories and another for your skis and poles.

It’s padded to protect your belongings and has two separate side compartments for boots, so there’s room for your helmet and goggles inside.