©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

5 Amazon finds that'll help you enjoy the slopes in style

Check out these wallet-friendly Amazon listings before your next ski or snowboarding trip

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
Hit the slopes in style this season with wallet-friendly Amazon buys that you might want to grab before buying lift tickets. (iStock)

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, you know that it takes the right gear to hit the slopes — and between that, equipment and lift tickets, it can set you back a pretty penny. 

Not to mention, smart ski bunnies like to outfit themselves in high-quality gear that withstands harsh conditions and is stylish. 

Here is a list of five essentials for hitting the slopes in style this ski season, all available on Amazon.

EXP Vision Goggles, $26.99, Amazon

ski goggles Amazon

These bright-colored goggles are stylish, fun and affordable. (Amazon.com)

One of the most critical yet overlooked ski accessories is goggles. 

You want a pair that not only shields your eyes from the harsh sun reflecting off the snow but is also anti-glare and anti-fog. 

This affordable pair checks off all the boxes and looks cool with its rainbow-colored lenses at a wallet-friendly price. 

ArcticX Insulated Bib Overalls, $41.98 Amazon

ski bibs Amazon

Check out these insulated overalls that could help you stay warm in frigid temps. (Amazon.com)

While bib overalls from other brands will cost you upwards of $200-$300 or more, this insulated pair is an affordable $50.

It’s insulated for warmth and waterproof just like other brands, plus it comes in lots of color choices and short and tall lengths.

Turtle Fur Neck Warmer, $18, Amazon

turtle fur neck amazon

Keep your neck nice and toasty with this neck warmer that won't slide off as a basic scarf could. (Amazon.com)

You could be upset if you step off the chair lift and realize you forgot to pack a neck gaiter.

This super soft double-layer fleece can be pulled up to cover the lower face or down for just neck coverage and offers UPF 50 sun protection. 

SPOYR Heated Vest, $39.99, Amazon

heated vest Amazon

A heated vest could be a smart way to maintain warmth while you're out in winter weather and cruising down a mountain. (Amazon.com)

This gives new life to layers. 

It fits under your shell and warms your core without being too bulky, so you’ll never feel too cold. 

It heats in seconds and has varying temps, so you can choose the degree of warmth you want for up to 10 hours.

"This jacket is amazing!" exclaimed one reviewer. "For the price, it is the best one yet." 

GoHimal Padded Two-Piece Ski Transport, $49.99, Amazon

ski transport Amazon

Stow away your slope accessories in this combo storage set that's currently on sale for 29% off at Amazon. (Amazon.com)

At a deal for $49.99, this combo set comes with a bag for stashing your boots and all your accessories and another for your skis and poles. 

It’s padded to protect your belongings and has two separate side compartments for boots, so there’s room for your helmet and goggles inside.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 