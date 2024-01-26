10 Amazon kitchen gadgets both beginners and home chefs will love

Instead of spending thousands of dollars on takeout like the average American does, beef up your kitchen arsenal with tools that can help you make professional-quality meals from home. Whether you’ve been cooking for years or want to enhance your beginner-level skills, Amazon has cooking accessories that can help you make everything from quick meals to gourmet feasts.

Get everything you need to cook your next meal by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Professional home cooks

Beginners learning to cook

Instant Pot, 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $119.95 was $169.99

Instant pots can cook a roast in a hour, a chili in 20 minutes and rice in two minutes. For busy home cooks, this provides convenience without sacrificing on flavor. The pot is also available from other retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $289.95

Le Creuset pots and pans are as fancy as they sound, providing a world-class pot to cook any of your creations. These Dutch ovens come in beautiful colors and are easy to take care of. You can also choose from various colors straight from Le Creuset.

John Boos Maple Wood Cutting Board $124.95, was $169.99

A sturdy cutting board is one of your best kitchen tools, helping you prep your meals with ease. This maple wood cutting board is the best of the best. It’s handcrafted, easy to maintain and doubles as a charcuterie board, perfect for all your dinner parties.

2-Piece Chef's Knife Set $100, was $115

Wusthof knives are professional-grade knives that cut through anything with ease, making the food-prep process easy. With this set, you get both a chef’s knife and pairing knife so you can tackle any dish you want to make.

Ceramic Salt Pig $29.99

Anyone who cooks frequently at home will appreciate this salt pig. It provides easy access to the salt you need to cook with and comes in a variety of colors so it looks cool in any kitchen.

Set of 48 Deli Containers $20.80 was $27.89

Meal prep is essential for busy households. Cutting up ingredients and packing lunches ahead of time can save you from having to eat out or spending valuable time cooking after work. This set of 48 deli containers are often used by chefs to store ingredients, so they work perfectly for the at-home cook, too.

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids $37.99

Stainless steel mixing bowls are easy to clean and work well for mixing a variety of ingredients together. This mixing bowl set comes with lids for easy storage.

Nonstick Cookware Set $94.99 was $119.99

A good set of pans is necessary when learning to cook regularly. Nonstick pots and pans help make cooking easy. Choose from a variety of colors and start your cooking journey today. The pots and pans set can also be found at At Home and Walmart.

Pyrex Measuring Cup $16.84, was $31

A liquid measuring cup helps you accurately measure ingredients, and every new home chef needs one. This glass measuring cup is easy to clean and holds up to four cups of liquid.

Silicone Spatula Set $21.97, was $32.97

Anyone interested in baking will appreciate this non-stick silicone spatula set. They’re heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and you can choose from a variety of colors.