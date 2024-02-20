10 Amazon patio items for anyone looking to revamp their outdoor space

If you want to spend more time outside this spring and summer, redoing your patio can help your outdoor space feel more comfortable. Whether you’re looking for a total redo, or just to add some new decor, our list has something for you.

Wicker Sofa Garden Conversation Bistro Sets $199.99, now $129.99

Every patio needs good seating, and this wicker sofa set provides plenty. You get a sofa, two chairs and an outdoor coffee table. You can choose a variety of wicker colors and cushion colors to customize the set to your patio style.

Outdoor Garden Patio BBQ Kitchen Food Prep Cart $99.00, now $89.99

Many patios double as outdoor cooking stations, so this food prep cart is perfect for the outdoor chef. It comes with a trash bag holder and can easily be wheeled anywhere you need.

Big Joe Milano Outdoor Beanbag Chair $100.00, now $84.79

Beanbag chairs are just as comfy inside as they are outside. These outdoor beanbag chairs are water-resistant, come in a variety of colors and are easy to clean.

50FT LED Outdoor String Lights with Edison Shatterproof Bulbs $26.99, now $19.99

To keep your patio well lit, these outdoor string lights offer 50 feet of bulbs you can string around your patio. The bulbs are shatterproof and give off plenty of light.

Pack of 4 Metal Garden Torches $60.99, now $39.99

Don’t let bugs ruin your time outside. This four-pack of garden torches can be filled with citronella to keep mosquitoes, black flies and many other bug varieties away. They’re also metal, so they’ll last a lifetime.

5 Tiers Vertical Raised Garden Planter $85.99

If you have a small patio, a traditional garden may not be possible. Create a vertical garden instead with this five-tier planter. These planters can be filled with your favorite flowers, veggies or herbs.

Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent with Mosquito Netting $219.99, now $189.99

A gazebo can help you stay out of the hot sun while relaxing on your patio. This pop-up gazebo is easy to put up and includes mosquito netting sides for when you want to keep bugs out. Choose from eight different colors to customize your gazebo to your patio vibe.

Tabletop Fire Pit with Smores Maker Kit $65.99, now $36.99

A tabletop fire pit can add some ambiance to your patio, plus this one can be used to make s'mores, and even comes with an s'mores kit. Just attach the propane and light it up.

MontVoo-Outdoor Rug Carpet Waterproof $49.99, now $39.89

An outdoor rug makes your patio cozier. This rug is durable and waterproof, so it won’t hold rainwater and dries easily. You can choose from different patterns and colors to make it fit with the rest of your patio furniture.

Royal Gourmet CC1830W 30 Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table $159.99, now $135.51

A charcoal grill is the perfect addition to any outdoor kitchen. It makes your grilled food taste incredible, and they're easy to use. This charcoal grill has built-in side tables and includes a small smoker on the side.