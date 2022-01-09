3 healthy dessert recipes to try this January

Just because you’re looking to commit to a healthy eating routine in 2022 doesn’t mean you have to give up dessert. In fact, if you do, you’ll probably feel deprived and set yourself up for nutritious noshing failure.

Below, three delectable yet lightened-up desserts to consider for the new year.

Raw Vegan Peach Blueberry Crumble by Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN

"This recipe was an especially fun one to create because it was for a new client who wanted a list of recipes for healthy but decadent desserts! One of the most important elements of her request was that the recipe be simple and not intimidating, yet delicious," says Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN, holistic nutritionist and chef, SerenaLoves.com. "I wanted to make sure the desert felt fresh and vibrant, which is why I decided to keep it more ‘raw’ and I definitely wanted to keep it vegan and gluten-free to accommodate those dietary preferences. Lastly, the no-bake aspect of the recipe allows more room for error (you can’t burn it!) and plenty of flexibility if you want to prepare it ahead of time."

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For filling:

1½ cups Medjool dates, pitted

15 oz. frozen wild blueberries, thawed for blending

15 oz. frozen wild blueberries, thawed for filling

3 fresh peaches, diced, pitted and skins removed

For the streusel topping:

½ cup almond flour, finely ground

¼ cup oat flour, finely ground

¼ cup raw almonds, soaked & skins removed

¾ cup raw hazelnuts, soaked & skins removed

½ cup vegan butter or coconut oil

½ cup coconut sugar

3 tablespoons raw hemp seeds

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons mesquite powder

1 teaspoon lucuma powder

1 teaspoon vanilla bean powder

¼ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

Get the full recipe at SerenaLoves.com here .

Vegan carrot cake bread by Eliza Schuett, The Hangry Chickpea

"This lightened-up vegan carrot cake bread is the perfect snack when you want something a little sweet yet healthy," says Eliza Schuett, The Hangry Chickpea. "Pro tip: add an extra quarter-cup of brown sugar for a sweeter bread fit for dessert. To keep it on the lighter side, omit the icing."

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups grated carrots

¾ cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

⅓ cup applesauce

6 tablespoons aquafaba (juice from a can of chickpeas)

⅓ cup chopped nuts (optional)

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

2 Tablespoons vegan butter

4 oz vegan cream cheese

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Get the full recipe at TheHangryChickpea.com here .

Vegan Coconut Chocolate Mousse by Eliza Schuett, The Hangry Chickpea

This vegan chocolate mousse uses coconut cream instead of dairy to create a perfectly thick and creamy mousse," offers Schuett, who suggests preparing this recipe ahead of time, and placing it into espresso-sized cups.

Makes 3 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cans of coconut milk (14 oz each)

1/4 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder

3 tablespoons agave

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Coconut whipped cream (optional)

Chocolate shavings

