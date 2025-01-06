The 2025 NFL playoffs: check out the top teams and merch every die-hard fan needs

As the 2025 NFL playoffs kick off, fans across the nation are gearing up for the most thrilling part of the football season. Whether you're a die-hard supporter of a top-seeded team or rooting for a wildcard underdog to make the Super Bowl in New Orleans, this is the time to show your true colors.
After the close of the regular season, let’s break down which teams have clinched their spots in the playoffs and highlight the must-have merch you need to show your support. From official NFL jerseys and hats to cozy sweatshirts, the team gear and player apparel on this list can help you get ready for a playoff season filled with unforgettable moments and epic showdowns!
When the NFL playoffs start on January 11, 2025, catch all the action on a variety of streaming services, including Peacock and Paramount+. You can also watch on FOX and with an NFL+ subscription.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the AFC again this season, clinching the top spot in the playoffs. The team, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, won an impressive 15 games and lost just two.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs jersey: $129
Show your love for the all-star quarterback that led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last year. This Chiefs jersey features Mahomes’ number in Kansas City’s classic red and yellow.
Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt: on sale for $55.99
Original price: $79.99
Customize your own Chiefs sweatshirt with your name and number. This Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt comes in a sleek black with the Chiefs logo on the front.
Kansas City Chiefs cap: on sale for $22.49
Original price: $29.99
Show your love for your favorite football team no matter where you are with this Chiefs hat. The hat is great for everyday wear thanks to its easily adjustable strap and relaxed fit.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions nearly matched the Chiefs in their winning streak, bringing in 15 wins and just two losses throughout the whole season. The Lions and quarterback Jared Goff hold the number one spot in the NFC.
Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions jersey: $129.99
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is plenty worthy of being on your officially licensed NFL jersey. Get his number and name on your black and Honolulu blue jersey, which comes in a loose fit.
Detroit Lions pullover hoodie: on sale for $56.24
Original price: $74.99
Support Detroit with this bright blue or neutral gray with this Lions pullover hoodie. It has a soft fleece lining that’ll keep you warm at the game or at home.
Detroit Lions fitted hat: on sale for $31.49
Original price: $41.99
Stand out with this black Lions fitted hat. It features the roaring lion logo all fans love, and the solid black makes it great for pairing with any other team gear you own.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills had a strong season, winning 13 games during the season with Josh Allen at quarterback. New Yorkers can proudly support their team that came in second in the AFC.
Buffalo Bills customizable jersey: $169.99
Choose your favorite player or add your own name to your customizable Buffalo Bills jersey. You can get a jersey in royal blue or go simple with white. The mesh side panels also add extra breathability to the jersey.
Buffalo Bills fleece pullover hoodie: on sale for $59.49
Original price: $84.99
This royal blue Buffalo Bills hoodie has a classic pullover design and is lined with a cozy fleece material for added warmth and comfort.
Buffalo Bills beanie: on sale for $20.99
Original price: $27.99
New Yorkers deal with cold weather every day, so be prepared and show your team spirit with this Buffalo Bills beanie. It’s in the Bill’s classic blue with the team’s logo embroidered on the front.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles matched the Bills' impressive season, winning a total of 14 games and losing just three during the entire season.
Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles jersey: $129.99
Saquon Barkley’s debut for the Eagles has been nothing but impressive. If he’s your favorite player, this Eagles jersey is the perfect option to show your team spirit during the playoffs. You can choose from green, black or white jerseys.
Philadelphia Eagles Nike hoodie: on sale for $59.49
Original price: $84.99
Look like you’re a part of the team with this Eagles Nike hoodie. Its unique design makes it extra comfortable.
Philadelphia Eagles vintage varsity jacket: on sale for $108.74
Original price: $144.99
Step back in time with this vintage Eagles varsity jacket. It comes in bright green and features an old-school Eagles logo on the arm and printed across the back.
Baltimore Ravens
After an intense season, the Baltimore Ravens made it to the top of the leaderboard, clinching a spot in the 2025 playoffs. With 12 wins and five losses, veteran running back Derrick Henry and loyal Ravens fans have some bragging rights when it comes to the playoffs.
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Nike jersey: $174.99
One of the most popular jerseys you can own is a star quarterback’s jersey. Lamar Jackson has already had an impressive career in his relatively short stint with the Ravens, earning two MVP nods. Wear his number and name proudly on this purple and gold Ravens jersey.
Baltimore Ravens personalized hoodie: on sale for $55.99
Original price: $79.99
Personalize your own Ravens hoodie. This black hoodie has the Baltimore Ravens’ logo on the front and can be customized with your own name and number on the back.
Baltimore Ravens New Era hat: on sale for $28.49
Original price: $37.99
A Ravens new era hat is unique and comes in all the classic Ravens colors. It has a mesh texture that wicks away water and sweat, making it great for long-term wear.
Los Angeles Rams
The LA Rams followed closely behind the Ravens, winning 10 games to sit in the middle of the leaderboard. The team, led by Matthew Stafford at quarterback, is third in the NFC lineup.
Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams jersey: $129.99
Sport a Puka Nacua jersey to celebrate the flourishing young wide receiver. The newcomer’s name and number are on a bright blue and yellow jersey.
Los Angeles Rams Nike performance pullover hoodie: on sale for $34
Original price: $84.99
Whether you’re lounging on the couch or out playing your own game of football, this Rams performance hoodie will keep you comfortable. Nike’sTherma-FIT technology provides warmth while still being lightweight.
Eric Dickerson legacy jersey hoodie: on sale for $139.99
Original price: $199.99
Part jersey, part sweatshirt, this Eric Dickerson jersey hoodie features the legendary running back’s number and name. It’s truly a collector’s item for any Rams fan.
Houston Texans
Texas residents can rejoice; the Houston Texans made it to the playoffs with a 10-win and seven-loss record. The team and star QB C.J. Stroud came in first in the AFC South standings, making them a top competitor this year.
Nico Collins Houston Texans jersey: $129.99
Is the Texans’ wide receiver one of your favorites? Then get the Nico Collins jersey today. Choose from navy, red or white color options.
Houston Texans camo sweatshirt: on sale for $69.99
Original price: $99.99
Made to celebrate U.S. military members, this Houston Texans camo sweatshirt is a great way to show your love of your favorite team and your country. The sweatshirt comes with the bold Texans logo and an embroidered American flag on the arm.
Houston Texans New Era fitted hat: on sale for $31.49
Original price: $41.99
A snapback shows your team spirit and is the perfect addition to any look. This Houston Texans hat is a slick blue with the well-known bull logo embroidered on the front.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off an impressive season with 14 wins and just three losses, putting them second in the NFC North.
Minnesota Vikings Nike custom jersey: $169.99
Choose your favorite player, like superstar Justin Jefferson, or add your own name and number to your very own Minnesota Vikings jersey. It comes in the official team colors and is made from a comfortable polyester material.
Minnesota Vikings pullover hoodie: on sale for $48.99
Original price: $69.99
All the Vikings’ team colors on this pullover hoodie, giving it a bold look. The hoodie slowly transitions from gray to the classic purple and yellow that all Minnesotans recognize.
Minnesota Vikings New Era flex hat: on sale for $29.24
Original price: $38.99
Get a comfortable, bright and bold hat when you choose the Vikings flex hat. It has a unique snakeskin looking design that stands out and shows your love for your team.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers snagged one of the last playoff spots in the AFC, thanks to the team’s 10-win and 7-loss record for the season and the team’s stout defense.
Customizable Pittsburgh Steelers jersey: $169.99
Select your favorite player and customize your own Steelers jersey. The sleek black paired with Steelers yellow will give you a standout look at any game.
Pittsburgh Steelers logo hoodie: on sale for $45.49
Original price: $64.99
Every Steelers fan needs a standard Steelers sweatshirt. The black sweatshirt has the Steelers logo printed on the front. It’s fleece-lined for extra warmth and comes in a relaxed fit.
Pittsburgh Steelers joggers: on sale for $37.49
Original price: $74.99
Stay comfortable while you’re cheering on your favorite team with a pair of Steelers joggers. These fleece-lined sweatpants have cuffed bottoms, so your pants won’t drag and the official team logo on the leg.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders took second place in the NFC East, with a 12-win and 5-loss record for the season. The Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels have secured their wildcard spot.
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders jersey: $129.99
Update your Washington Commanders gear with a new jersey. A Jayden Daniels jersey is the perfect place to start. The black and yellow jersey looks cool and shows off your team pride.
Washington Commanders quarter-zip hoodie: on sale for $44
Original price: $109.99
Stay warm with this Washington Commanders quarter-zip hoodie. It has a scuba hood with drawstrings that can protect you from the cold.
Black Washington Commanders New Era hat: on sale for $31.49
Original price: $41.99
A black-out Washington Commanders hat makes a statement. The stylish hat has the team’s name embroidered in black, against an all-black hat.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers snagged one of the last spots in the playoffs. Their record included 11 wins and six losses behind the arm of QB Justin Herbert.
Ladd McConkey Los Angeles Chargers jersey: $129.99
Sport a Ladd McConkey jersey and show your love for the rookie wide receiver. The jersey comes in the electric blue and yellow that makes any LA Chargers fan stand out in a crowd.
Los Angeles Chargers full-zip hoodie jacket: on sale for $36
Original price: $89.99
Add a zip-up hoodie to your Chargers gear collection. This hoodie has a fleece lining and scuba hood to protect you from bad weather.
Los Angeles Chargers New Era fitted hat: on sale for $32.99
Original price: $43.99
This LA Chargers fitted hat features a dynamic Chargers graphic in the bright team colors. The classic fit makes this hat an easy one to wear daily.
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with 11 wins and six losses, holding the third spot in the NFC North division.
Green Bay Packers custom jersey: $169.99
Pick your favorite player, like Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs, or get a custom Green Bay Packers jersey. The officially licensed jersey shows off the classic Packers colors and is customized to your favorite player or your own name and number.
Green Bay Packers pullover hoodie: on sale for $71.24
Original price: $94.99
You’ll never want to take off this comfortable Green Bay Packers hoodie. It has a simple Packers logo on the chest and the rest is a solid green and gray.
Green Bay Packers cuffed knit hat: on sale for $16.79
Original price: $23.99
Keep your head warm during the freezing Wisconsin winters and show your love for the state’s favorite football team when you wear this Green Bay Packers hat. The knit design adds warmth and style to all your looks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought their way to their fourth NFC South title. Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans, the team ended the regular season with a 10-win, 7-loss record.
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey: $129.99
Get a classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey with QB Baker Mayfield’s name and number. The mesh panels on the side add breathability and make the jersey comfortable to wear in all seasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nike throwback hoodie: on sale for $59.49
Original price: $84.99
Go vintage with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback hoodie. It comes in a bright orange color with the throwback Buccaneers logo printed on the front.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Era champions hat: $29.99
Celebrate Tampa Bay’s championship run with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Era champions hat. It’s specifically branded to celebrate the team’s 2024 NFC South championship season, so get it while you can.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos clinched the last playoff spot in the AFC West with an impressive 38-0 win over the Chiefs in their last game. Their final record for the year matches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 10 wins and 7 losses.
Bo Nix Denver Broncos jersey: $129.99
This Bo Nix Denver Broncos jersey was just released to celebrate the 2024 season. It’s designed for movement, so it’s great for lounging or getting out onto the field.
Denver Broncos vintage short sleeve pullover hoodie: on sale for $59.49
Original price: $84.99
Stay comfortable during every game with a Denver Broncos vintage short sleeve pullover hoodie. The vintage look is a throwback to the older Broncos logo.
Denver Broncos primary team logo pullover hoodie: on sale for $45.49
Original price: $64.99
Looking for a straightforward sweatshirt with your favorite team’s logo? This Denver Broncos primary team logo pullover hoodie is just that. It comes in navy blue with the modern Broncos logo printed in the middle.